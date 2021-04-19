Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market 2020-2026: Increase in the Sales of Power Efficient Range of Air Conditioning Systems Along with the Rising Adoption of Superior Technology

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Types, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2020-26F.

The Bangladesh air conditioner market is anticipated to grow in the coming years on the account of rising urbanization and an increase in per capita income of people due to Vision 2021 and 2041.

Moreover, acceptance of air conditioning systems as a utility product rather than a luxury product is also augmenting the growth of the market in the country. Further, an increase in the sales of power efficient range of air conditioning systems along with the rising adoption of superior technology is anticipated to proliferate the double-digit growth for the air conditioner market in the country.

There is no doubt that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the majority of the market across the world. The Bangladesh air conditioner market has also suffered a downfall during this timeframe owing to the complete nationwide lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus which has interrupted the production and hindered demand for air conditioners.

Also, a downfall in the hospitality sector along with low construction activities of hotels, restaurants, and guest houses has led to a decline in the demand for air conditioners in the country. Although, the air conditioner market is projected to grow at a healthy rate in the coming period as the economy resumes normalcy.

In Bangladesh, the centralized air conditioner segment has captured the majority of the market revenue share in 2019, and would also lead during the forecast period, where the VRF segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The central region currently holds the major revenue share in the overall Bangladesh air conditioner market on account of infrastructural developments and the relatively high disposable income of people in cities such as Dhaka. Moreover, the eastern region is expected to register significant growth over the coming years owing to the development of hotels and restaurants in Chittagong.

Bangladesh air conditioner market report comprehensively covers the Bangladesh air conditioner market by types, by applications and by regions. Bangladesh air conditioner market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the air conditioner market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Overview

3.1. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

3.2. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.4. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Types (2019 & 2026F)

3.5. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2019 & 2026F)

3.6. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2019 & 2026F)

4. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Trends

6. Bangladesh Room Air Conditioner Market Overview

6.1. Bangladesh Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

6.2. Bangladesh Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Types (2019 & 2026F)

6.2.1. Bangladesh Window Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

6.2.2. Bangladesh Split Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

7. Bangladesh Ducted Air Conditioner Market Overview

7.1. Bangladesh Ducted Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

7.2. Bangladesh Ducted Air Conditioner Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Types (2019 & 2026F)

7.2.1. Bangladesh Ceiling Concealed Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

7.2.2. Bangladesh Rooftop Packaged Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

8. Bangladesh Ductless Air Conditioner Market Overview

8.1. Bangladesh Ductless Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

8.2. Bangladesh Ductless Air Conditioner Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Types (2019 & 2026F)

8.2.1. Bangladesh Suspended Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

8.2.2. Bangladesh Floor Standing Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

8.2.3. Bangladesh Cassette Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

9. Bangladesh Centralized Air Conditioner Market Overview

9.1. Bangladesh Centralized Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

9.2. Bangladesh Centralized Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Components (2019 & 2026F)

9.2.1. Bangladesh AHU/FCU Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

9.2.2. Bangladesh Chiller Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

9.2.3. Bangladesh VRF Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

9.2.4. Bangladesh Other Components Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

10. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Overview, By Applications

10.1. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Residential Application (2016-2026F)

10.2. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Healthcare Application (2016-2026F)

10.3. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Commercial Offices & Retail Application (2016-2026F)

10.4. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Transportation Application (2016-2026F)

10.5. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Hospitality Application (2016-2026F)

10.6. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Oil & Gas Application (2016-2026F)

10.7. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Other Applications (2016-2026F)

11. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Overview, By Regions

12. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Key Performance Indicators

13. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment

13.1. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types (2026F)

13.2. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2026F)

14. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market - Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

14.2. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

14.3. Bangladesh Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Company (2019)

15. Company Profiles

Carrier

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Jamuna Group

LG Electronics, Inc.

MyOne Electronics Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Rangs Electronics Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Singer Bangladesh Limited

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd

