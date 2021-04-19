New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seaweed Extract: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064336/?utm_source=GNW

This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of the commercial seaweed market.It includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the commercial seaweed industry and areas of application.



The report also includes an analysis of COVID-19 impacts on the global seaweeds market in each application area.



The report also includes discussions of major players in the global dried and processed seaweeds market. It explains the drivers and regional dynamics of the seaweeds market.



Report Includes:

- 146 data tables and 40 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for commercial seaweeds within the food processing industry

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Details of the seaweed farming techniques, seaweed extract production process, hydrocolloids production and processing, CFD techniques in seaweed cultivation, and wild harvesting techniques

- Insights into the current consumption and future demand for commercial seaweed, and assessment of applications such as direct human consumption, and hydrocolloids production

- Evaluation of market size and market forecast for commercial seaweed, and market share analysis by application, product and region for key market segments and sub-segments

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Tanzania and Chile etc.

- Detailed description of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the market

- Discussion on the role of socio-economic factors and impact of FDA regulations on commercial seaweed, and highlights of the major growth categories of global seaweeds markets

- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Acadian Seaplants, Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Gelymar, Irish Seaweeds, Ocean Rainforest and Ocean Harvest Technology



Summary:

The global commercial seaweed market was valued at $REDACTED in 2019 and is anticipated to fall to $REDACTED by 2025.Volume consumption of commercial seaweed was anticipated to be REDACTED tons in 2019 and surpass REDACTED tons by 2025.



This growth in consumption can be attributed to various factors including market positioning of seaweed as an alternative protein source, the growing vegan population in Western nations and the increasing popularity of seaweed snacks. Growth is also due to increased government interest in seaweed cultivation for its ability to generate export revenues.



Globally, farmed seaweed accounts for more than REDACTED% of total seaweed production.The Asia-Pacific leads the farmed seaweed market while Latin America leads the wild harvest stocks.



Cultivated seaweed is preferred by end users as there are no traceability issues and quality is higher.



The most popular type of species includes Japanese kelp, Euchema seaweed, Gracilaria seaweed, wakame and nori.Production of these species depends on factors like climatic conditions or the type of cultivation methods used.



Dried seaweed is sold at cheaper prices, ranging from $REDACTED to $REDACTED globally.Seaweed is either traded in raw form or processed form.



Processed forms include its hydrocolloids like carrageenan, alginates and agar gum.

Seaweeds are classified into red seaweed, green seaweed, brown seaweed and others.Red seaweeds are consumed most frequently as they are abundantly available and are used in making of alginates and seaweed extract sprays.



Global consumption of red seaweed was REDACTED million tons in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.Red seaweed consumption is followed by brown seaweeds and green seaweeds, with consumption of REDACTED million tons and REDACTED thousand tons in 2019, respectively.



Consumption of other types of seaweed was REDACTED thousand tons in 2019.



In terms of application, commercial seaweeds are directly consumed as food or in processed forms.Direct food consumption accounted for approximately REDACTED% of total demand in 2019.



This demand was generated from seaweed burgers and other snacks now available in markets.Processed seaweeds or hydrocolloids accounted for REDACTED% of total demand.



Hydrocolloids are used in food processing as functional agents like texturizing. Other utilization includes usage in animal feeds, cosmetics, fertilizers and in water treatments.



Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region led the production as well as consumption of commercial seaweeds and accounted for more than REDACTED% of total global consumption and total revenue.This growth is mainly led by China and Japan, owing to increases in domestic consumption.



Indonesia and Philippines also emerged as leading producers of commercial seaweed and exporters to other markets. Governments and concerned authorities of developing nations are laying greater emphasis on seaweed cultivation and improvements in technologies to bring in revenues from exports.

