Smart Displays: Global Markets

The analyst delineates the current market status for smart displays, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.



The market is analyzed based on the following segments: device category, application and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.



Global revenues (sales data in billions of dollars) are presented for each segment (device category, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2019 and 2020 and estimates for 2021 to 2026.The device category segment is further segmented into wearable and panel displays; panel displays are further segmented into automotive, smart home and smart signage displays.



Dollar figures refer to sales of smart display-based products at the manufacturing level and do not include auxiliary devices used to create content and transmit it to the display, such as video generation systems, personal computers, and network systems, or supporting software.



The global market for smart displays is being driven by the intense focus of industry participants on pushing solutions across the mainstream market.Advances in technology and a reduction in device prices are likely to result in the market growing at a healthy rate in the coming years.



The global market for smart displays, which until now was considered an elite market, has been witnessing growing popularity across widespread social segments.The development of wireless, open and standard technologies has enabled this transition.



This has helped to reduce the cost of wiring and labor, thus reducing overall prices. In addition, the presence of many players has induced price competitiveness, forcing them to develop mainstream solutions.



In recent years, the utilization of liquid crystals, OLEDs and other emerging processes have dropped the unit price of these devices considerably, thus paving the way for their penetration in fields such as electronics and optoelectronics, construction, healthcare, and consumer products.In particular, wearable displays for electronic and optoelectronic applications are currently experiencing very strong growth.



This study provides an updated and comprehensive description of smart displays as well as an overview of their applications, outlining current technical issues and the latest technological developments related to the manufacturing of these products. It also offers a detailed market analysis

for smart displays by segment (device category, application and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect the future growth of this market.



In this report, the market is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).North America is a technologically advanced region, so smart display technology initially formed a strong base in this region.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the best potential market growth during the forecast period. Emerging nations in this region are experiencing substantial economic growth, which is expected to drive the growth of the market for smart displays during the forecast period.

