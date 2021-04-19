New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Excipients in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05476790/?utm_source=GNW

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics, market structure analysis incorporating Porter’s Five Force Framework analysis, and supply chain and distribution is discussed in detail.



Excluded from the scope of this report is the use of excipients in cosmetics, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Emerging pharmaceutical excipients such as coprocessed and multifunctional excipients and their impact on the future of the pharmaceutical excipients market is also analyzed.



Based on the type of material, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into organic excipients, inorganic excipients and USP water.Based on route of administration, the pharmaceutical excipient market is segmented by oral, injectable/parenteral, topical, and advanced delivery systems.



By dosage forms, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented as solid dosage forms, liquid dosage forms, semisolid dosage forms, and others (e.g., aerosol and powder). By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, and others (e.g., academics and pharmacies). This report includes market size estimates for 2020 as the base year, 2021, and forecast estimates for 2026.



Geographically, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Key countries with a high concentration of pharma manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations, including the U.S., Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France and Spain), China, India, and Brazil are discussed. A detailed competitive analysis of key leading pharmaceutical excipient suppliers is provided, detailing business operations and segment focus.



Report Includes:

- 92 data tables 44 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for pharmaceutical excipients within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for pharmaceutical excipients, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, dosage forms, route of administration, end users and geographical regions for key market segments and sub-segments

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for pharmaceutical excipients along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of emerging pharmaceutical excipients within the pharmaceutical industry

- Key merger and acquisition deals, collaborations and partnerships, licensing and manufacturing agreements, and other investment strategies within this market

- Information pertaining to the supplier landscape for pharmaceutical excipients; notable industry developments and evaluation of the company share analysis

- Patent review and analysis of patents granted for pharmaceutical excipients market

- Company profiles of major players including Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., BASF AG, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Meggle Pharma, Merck & Co., and Roquette





