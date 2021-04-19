$87.03 Billion Regenerative Medicines Market, 2030

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regenerative Medicines Market 2020-2030: Focus on Products, Applications, 17 Countries' Data and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global regenerative medicines market is projected to reach $87.03 billion by 2030 and set to witness a CAGR of 13.99% from 2020 and 2030.

The market is driven by certain factors, including increasing consolidation among healthcare juggernauts, rising number of clinical trials for regenerative therapies, a favorable regulatory environment to accelerate approvals and market entry, and rising awareness for stem cell therapeutics, that are fueling the growth of the global regenerative medicines market.

Regenerative medicine is challenging the current healthcare practices by targeting the treatment of the root causes of disease and disorders, transforming it into an incredibly exciting space. However, these advancements have not come without significant challenges and uncertainties, which will also further need to be overcome to realize the full potential of regenerative medicine.

Cell and gene therapies, under the regenerative umbrella, are slowly and steadily becoming a healthcare standard, particularly in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe, where already established markets for tissue engineering and stem cell have largely been responsible for driving the global regenerative medicine phenomenon. Cell and gene therapies, though advancing at a rapid pace, have primarily been targeted for hematological malignancies.

However, the same potential has not been replicated in solid tumor applications, consequently creating demand for cell therapies focusing on solid tumors. As a result, the industry is now moving toward the research and subsequent clinical translation of next-generation therapies, led by natural killer (NK) cells, which offer a viable option for solid tumors as well. Such trends are consistently propelling the industry toward realizing the true potential of precision medicine.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The global regenerative medicines market is currently witnessing several developments, primarily aimed toward bringing new products to support clinicians for the treatment of life-threatening disorders. Major manufacturers of regenerative medicine products are actively involved in undertaking significant business strategies in order to translate success in research and development into the commercial clinical setting. Although tissue engineering and stem cells remain the dominating product segments, the advent of cell and gene therapy has revolutionized the regenerative medicine phenomenon, moving it more toward the precision medicine space.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the regenerative medicines market due to a high number of active advanced therapeutic medicinal product trials, massive government funding, expansion activities by major companies, and an overall high adoption rate for advancing therapies. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2030.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their respective impacts on the global regenerative medicines market?

What is the potential impact of advancement in therapeutics among emerging segments of the global regenerative medicines market?

What is the current market demand along with future demand for the global regenerative medicines market?

What are the key regulatory hurdles for industry players looking to enter this highly dynamic market?

What are the key development strategies that are implemented by the major players in order to sustain the competitive market?

How is each of the segments of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 based on each segment?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global regenerative medicines market? What is the expected market share for each of these leading players?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the global regenerative medicines market?

How is the underlying cell and gene therapy segment pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine across the world? What are the next-generation therapies within this segment?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Product Definition and Market Scope

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Scope of Work

1.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

3.1 Clinical Importance of Regenerative Medicine

3.2 Market Footprint

3.3 Impact of COVID-19

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Consolidation in the Regenerative Medicines Market

4.2.2 Rising Number of Clinical Trials

4.2.3 Favorable Regulatory Environment

4.2.4 Rising Awareness for Stem Cell Therapeutics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Reliable Vector Production for Cell and Gene Therapy

4.3.2 Exorbitant Cost of Next-Generation Therapies

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapies

4.4.2 Multiple Investments in Expansion of cGMP Units

4.4.3 Innovations in Regenerative Medicine

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

5.2.1 Cell and Gene Therapy

5.2.1.1 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC

5.2.1.1.1 Product Testing

5.2.1.1.1.1 Microbial Testing

5.2.1.1.1.2 Identity

5.2.1.1.1.3 Purity

5.2.1.1.1.4 Potency

5.2.1.1.1.5 Viability

5.2.1.1.1.6 Cell Number/Dose

5.2.2 Stem Cell Therapy

5.2.3 Tissue-Engineered Products

5.3 Legal and Regulatory Framework in Europe

5.4 Legal and Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

6 Global Regenerative Medicines Market: Competitive Insights

6.1 Overview

6.2 Synergistic Activities

6.3 Product Approval

6.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.5 Business Expansion and Funding

6.6 Product Launches and Upgradations

6.7 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020

6.7.1 Market Share Analysis for Global Regenerative Medicines Market (Tissue Engineering), 2019-2020

6.7.2 Market Share Analysis for Global Regenerative Medicines Market (Cell and Gene Therapy), 2019-2020

6.7.3 Market Share Analysis for Global Regenerative Medicines Market (Stem Cell Therapy), 2019-2020

6.8 Growth Share Analysis

6.8.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

6.8.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Product)

6.8.3 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)

7 Global Regenerative Medicines Market (by Product Type), $Million, 2019-2030

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tissue Engineering

7.2.1 Allogeneic Tissue

7.2.2 Autologous Tissue

7.2.3 Xenogeneic Tissue

7.2.4 Synthetic Tissue

7.2.5 Other Tissues

7.3 Stem Cells

7.3.1 Stem Cell Services

7.3.2 Stem Cell Therapy

7.4 Cell and Gene Therapy

7.4.1 Cell Therapy

7.4.1.1 Cell Therapy (by Type)

7.4.2 Gene Therapy

8 Global Regenerative Medicines Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2030

8.1 Overview

8.2 Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal

8.3 Oncology

8.4 Wound Care

8.5 Cardiology

8.6 Immunology

8.7 Dermatology

8.8 Other Applications

9 Global Regenerative Medicines Market (by Region), $Million, 2019-2030

10 Company Profiles

AbbVie, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Mesoblast Ltd.

Novartis International AG

NuVasive, Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Vericel Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

