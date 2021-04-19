New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bariatric Surgery: Global Markets for Services and Devices" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01923024/?utm_source=GNW





Bariatric procedures include sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, gastric banding, one anastomosis gastric bypass and others.Bariatric devices are segmented into assisting and implantable devices.



This report also covers a detailed study of conditions, obesity and diabetes, which are the major reasons for the uptake of bariatric procedures, worldwide.



An in-depth analysis of the global market for bariatric surgery and devices includes historical data and market projection on sales by procedure type, device type, end-user and region. The regulatory aspects concerning the bariatric surgery market include marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with description, regulatory status and clinical trials and reimbursement.



For in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants and associations, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market shares have been provided in this report. This report also discusses driving and restraining factors of the global bariatric surgery and device market and trends and opportunities in the market.



Report Includes:

- 44 data tables and 22 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for services and devices for bariatric surgery

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Evaluation of market size and forecast, technological advancements within the industry and market share analysis of services and devices of bariatric surgery based on procedure type, device type, end user, and region

- An introduction to obesity, common tools to diagnose obesity including BMI, waist circumference, and skinfold thickness, and discussion on risk factors related to obesity such as type 2 diabetes

- Discussion on economic burden and epidemiology of obesity and detailed description of diabetes including symptoms and risk factors, epidemiology and medication and insulin therapy

- Description of bariatric surgery procedures including laparoscopic, endoscopic, and open surgery and discussion on benefits, limitations and complications of bariatric surgeries, and information on bariatric surgery devices such as assisting, suturing and stapling devices

- Coverage of key marketed, pipeline and abandoned products within bariatric devices technologies; and insight into the reimbursement scenario and international classification of diseases and codes for key bariatric procedures

- Global company share analysis of the leading companies dealing in bariatric assisting devices and bariatric implantable devices

- Company profiles of major industry players, including Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Ethicon Endo-Surgery (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic Plc and ReShape Lifesciences



Summary:

Obesity is a growing problem with no end in sight. Conditions that frequently occur alongside obesity (diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, dyslipidemia, sleep apnea, orthopedic conditions, etc.) are also growing. The CDC’s National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020, states that about REDACTED% of the U.S. population (REDACTED million) suffers from diabetes. Worldwide, REDACTED% of the diabetes burden, REDACTED% of the heart disease burden, REDACTED% of uterine cancers; more than REDACTED% of gallbladder, kidney, liver and colon cancers, are attributable to overweight and obesity. The global health crises associated with the increased prevalence of obesity and metabolic diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, leads to growing demand for safe, effective and sustainable products and services to manage and treat these conditions. Over the last few decades, bariatric procedures and weight loss surgery have emerged as a popular, fast, effective, cost-efficient, proven method to improve health in a vast number of patients. Bariatric surgery is a generic term commonly used for a variety of procedures that result in weight loss. Bariatric surgeries can be done laparoscopically, via a small incision in the abdomen or using an open (laparotomy) or endoscopic procedure.



The global market for bariatric surgery (services and devices) offers great potential for growth as the utilization rate is still very low. Even in the U.S., the largest, most technically-advanced healthcare market, only REDACTED% of all patients who qualified for metabolic and bariatric surgery underwent surgery in 2018 (per the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery [ASMBS]). The major factors restraining growth in the bariatric surgery market are a lack of faith among patients and primary care providers (regarding the efficacy of the surgery) and fear of associated risks.



Growing awareness of obesity and related diseases boosts the market for obesity and metabolic disease treatment solutions. Options that are anatomically friendly, provide weight loss and comorbidity improvement and long-term, ongoing obesity support and prevention have great potential.



Around REDACTED bariatric procedures were performed, worldwide, in 2020.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent lockdown and suspension of all elective surgical procedures, worldwide, there was a huge decline in bariatric procedures in 2020.



However, the global number of bariatric procedures is expected to rise rapidly as the world slowly, steadily returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.The market for bariatric devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% through 2025.



With the growing prevalence of obesity and increasing public awareness about the huge economic and social costs of obesity, the market for bariatric services and devices is growing, worldwide.



The global market for bariatric devices was worth $REDACTED billion in 2020. The market is expected to increase to nearly $REDACTED billion at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

