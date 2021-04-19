Global Medical Mask Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 4.11 Billion and Rise at 8.5% CAGR by the end of 2027

Pune, India, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical mask market size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of coronavirus across the world will have a huge impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune business Insights, titled “ Medical Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Medical masks are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and other diagnostic centres by healthcare professionals. The ability of these products to stop spreading of infectious and contagious diseases has created a huge demand for the product in recent years. The increasing use of the product, owing to the awareness of safety and preventive measures will contribute to the growing demand. Variations in product offerings will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The cost-effectivity of the product, coupled with the ease of availability, has been influential in the growth of the market. Medical masks can prevent spreading of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, influenza, and the coronavirus. The high prevalence of viral diseases has been a primary factor that has contributed to the growing demand for the product across the world. Facemasks possess around 90-95% efficiency, and given their price tag, it has emerged as most cost-effective way of viral disease prevention.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-mask-market-102703





Key Players Operating in The Medical Mask Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

3M (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

KCWW (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Prestige Ameritech (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players





Industry Developments:

April 2020: Sandler Group announced that it will be investing in the production of the non-woven line of production of respirator mask. The company plans to manufacture around 800 million masks; a step that was taken to cater to the growing demand.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-mask-market-102703





Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Heparin market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.





Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall medical mask market in recent years. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and infections has been a primary factor that has influenced the growth of the market. But most recently, the coronavirus outbreak has created a huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world. The coronavirus has spread to 80% countries across the world and the number of infected cases crossed 2.7 million. This pandemic has created a huge awareness regarding preventive measures.

During these pandemic, governments as well as private organizations are putting in several efforts for distribution of personal protective equipment in several countries across the world. In April 2020, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it has initiated the distribution of PPE, including a total of 192,000 NHH-95 masks to healthcare workers across New York and New Jersey.





Quick Buy - Medical Mask Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102703





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Covid-19 Cases Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region, owing to the growing incidence of coronavirus infections in several countries across this region. As of April 2020, the United States has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases.

The increasing demand for medical mask in several countries across this region will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 0.93 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth due to the rising coronavirus cases in numerous countries across the region.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-mask-market-102703





Table of Contents :

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Guidelines for Usage of Medical Mask Market Snapshot of Types of Medical Mask Prevalence of Associated Respiratory Disease Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Medical Mask Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Surgical Mask Respirators Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Toc Continue…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-mask-market-102703





Medical Mask Market Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Medical Mask Market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Medical Mask Market





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical X-ray Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Static and Dynamic), By Technology Type (Analog and Digital), By Application (Dental, Veterinary, Cardiovascular Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments, and Consumables & Reagents), Technology (Next Generation Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, and Rolling Circular Amplification), End-User (Hospitals, and Clinical Laboratories) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Carts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Carts and Others), By Material Type (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Electrodes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wet Electrodes, Dry Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), By Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Others) By Usage (Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes) By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Biomaterials Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Material (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, and Natural), By Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.