Global Marine Collagen Market Report 2021-2027: Increase in Demand for Processed Foods - An Opportunity for Collagen-Infused Functional Foods

The global marine collagen market size is estimated to be valued at USD 778 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 1,137 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The increasing disposable income among consumers and rising awareness regarding beauty and personal care segments is expected to contribute to the growth of the marine collagen market.

By type, type I marine collagen segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The type I marine collagen segment is projected to account for the largest share by type in the marine collagen market. This is attributed to the rise in consumption and preference among consumers due to the intrinsic health benefits of type I marine collagen and its effectiveness as a protein source.

Type I marine collagen offers exemplary health benefits such as joint treatment, bone growth promotion, and maintenance of hair, nails and teeth. Apart from this, it also provides a host of cosmetic benefits like anti-ageing, wrinkle reduction and skin elasticity.

By application, the nutraceuticals segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Busy lifestyles and increasing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity are fueling the demand for marine collagen as a nutraceutical ingredient, and thus this segment is experiencing significant growth in the marine collagen market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in the millennial population with sufficient disposable income to afford the purchase of nutraceutical and beauty supplements.

In addition, developing countries like China, India and Japan are witnessing a major preference for personal care and beauty products, which has led to a rise in the demand for marine collagen. Surging internet penetration regarding the ongoing health and wellness trend among the millennial population is also a driving factor for the marine collagen market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumer Inclination Toward a Healthy Lifestyle and High Protein Consumption

Health Benefits

Better Bioavailability as Compared to Other Collagen Types Such as Porcine and Bovine Collagen

Growing Demand for Halal/Kosher Certified Products

Growing Demand for Marine Collagen in the Cosmetics Industry

Beauty Benefits Influencing the Customer Buying Process

Usage of Collagen in Beauty and Personal Care Products

Increase in R&D Activities

Increasing By-Product Utilization due to the Growth of the Fish Processing Industry

Restraints

High Import Duty

Side Effects of Marine Collagen

Opportunities

Immense Opportunities in Emerging Economics

Rising Middle-Class Income in Emerging Economies

Aging Population in Asian and European Countries

Prevalence of Allergies and Asthma

Emerging Applications of Marine Collagen

Rising Demand for Marine Collagen for Biomedical Applications

Drug Delivery by Combining Pharmaceutical Ingredients with Marine Collagen

Encapsulated Drug Delivery

Funding for Medical Research Related to Collagen

Increasing Use of Marine Collagen in the Food & Beverage Industry

Increase in Demand for Processed Foods, Providing an Opportunity for Collagen-Infused Functional Foods

Challenges

High Manufacturing Cost of Marine Collagen Compared to Other Collagen Sources

High Raw Material Cost

Stringent Regulatory Environment for Collagen Ingredients

Insufficient Processing Technologies

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID-19 on Sports Nutrition, Which is One of the Major Applications of Collagen Proteins

COVID-19 Impact on Animal-Sourced Proteins

Impact on Meat & Poultry Products

COVID-19 Impact on Marine Ingredients Supply Chain and Availability of Raw Materials

COVID-19 to Drive the Demand for Collagen Supplements and Collagen-Infused Beverages

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

Ashland (US)

Darling Ingredients (US)

Gelita (Germany)

Nitta Gelatin (US)

Nippi Collagen (Canada)

Weishardt (France)

Italgelatine (Italy)

Titan Biotech Limited (India)

Amicogen (South Korea)

Seagarden (Norway)

Tai Ai Peptide Group (China)

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology (China)

ETChem (China)

Certified Nutraceuticals (US)

NutraChoice (Malaysia)

Jellagen (UK)

BHN (Japan)

Ningbo Nutrition Food Technology (China),

Ming Chyi Biotechnology (Taiwan)

Formulator Sample Shop (US)

