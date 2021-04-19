Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 12 April 2021 to 16 April 2021:
 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)42,446 537,888,966
12 April 202120014,006.70002,801,340
13 April 202121014,009.80952,942,060
14 April 202121013,753.23812,888,180
15 April 202122013,888.59093,055,490
16 April 202121014,117.19052,964,610
Total 12-16 April 20211,050 14,651,680
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,11313,953.981015,530,781
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)44,609 568,071,427
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)169,762 2,315,158,020
12 April 20211,00015,027.085015,027,085
13 April 20211,05015,045.961915,798,260
14 April 20211,05014,720.209515,456,220
15 April 20211,10014,832.613616,315,875
16 April 20211,10015,133.863616,647,250
Total 12-16 April 20215,300 79,244,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,39314,951.828350,731,553
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)178,455 2,445,134,264
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,479 A shares and 642,504 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.97% of the share capital.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 		   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 19 April 2021   
Contact persons:    
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 		  Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2021 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program (week 15 2021)