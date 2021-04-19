|Announcement
|A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 12 April 2021 to 16 April 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|42,446
|537,888,966
|12 April 2021
|200
|14,006.7000
|2,801,340
|13 April 2021
|210
|14,009.8095
|2,942,060
|14 April 2021
|210
|13,753.2381
|2,888,180
|15 April 2021
|220
|13,888.5909
|3,055,490
|16 April 2021
|210
|14,117.1905
|2,964,610
|Total 12-16 April 2021
|1,050
|14,651,680
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,113
|13,953.9810
|15,530,781
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|44,609
|568,071,427
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|169,762
|2,315,158,020
|12 April 2021
|1,000
|15,027.0850
|15,027,085
|13 April 2021
|1,050
|15,045.9619
|15,798,260
|14 April 2021
|1,050
|14,720.2095
|15,456,220
|15 April 2021
|1,100
|14,832.6136
|16,315,875
|16 April 2021
|1,100
|15,133.8636
|16,647,250
|Total 12-16 April 2021
|5,300
|79,244,690
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,393
|14,951.8283
|50,731,553
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|178,455
|2,445,134,264
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
|With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,479 A shares and 642,504 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.97% of the share capital.
|Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
|Copenhagen, 19 April 2021
|Contact persons:
|Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
|Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
