A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 12 April 2021 to 16 April 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 42,446 537,888,966

12 April 2021 200 14,006.7000 2,801,340

13 April 2021 210 14,009.8095 2,942,060

14 April 2021 210 13,753.2381 2,888,180

15 April 2021 220 13,888.5909 3,055,490

16 April 2021 210 14,117.1905 2,964,610

Total 12-16 April 2021 1,050 14,651,680

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,113 13,953.9810 15,530,781

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,609 568,071,427

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 169,762 2,315,158,020

12 April 2021 1,000 15,027.0850 15,027,085

13 April 2021 1,050 15,045.9619 15,798,260

14 April 2021 1,050 14,720.2095 15,456,220

15 April 2021 1,100 14,832.6136 16,315,875

16 April 2021 1,100 15,133.8636 16,647,250

Total 12-16 April 2021 5,300 79,244,690

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,393 14,951.8283 50,731,553

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 178,455 2,445,134,264

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,479 A shares and 642,504 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.97% of the share capital.





































































Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 April 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901




































































