Worldwide PVC Roofing Membrane Industry to 2026 - Featuring Carlisle Companies, GAF Materials and Johns Manville Among Others

The future of the PVC roofing membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The global PVC roofing membrane market is forecast to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction industry and stringent government regulation for energy efficiency.



Carlisle Companies, Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Duro-Last Inc., and GAF are among the major PVC roofing membrane manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global PVC Roofing Membrane market by end use industry, installation type, and region.

The analyst forecasts that mechanically attached will remain the largest segment during the forecast period as it is most common installation method due to its low cost and ease of installation.



Commercial will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to the growing demand for energy efficient roofing in commercial buildings.



Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume during the forecast period due to stringent government regulations, building codes for energy efficiency, and growth in retrofit building and construction market.



Features of PVC Roofing Membrane Market

Market Size Estimates: PVC Roofing membrane market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Square Meter )

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by installation type and end use industry

Regional Analysis: PVC Roofing membrane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, installation type, and regions for PVC Roofing membrane market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the PVC Roofing membrane market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following key questions

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PVC roofing membrane market? What are the business risks and threats to the PVC roofing membrane market? What are emerging trends in the PVC roofing membrane market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the PVC roofing membrane market? What are the new developments in the PVC roofing membrane market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the PVC roofing membrane market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in the PVC roofing membrane market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the PVC roofing membrane market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2015-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)

3.2: Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market Trends (2015-2020) and Forecast (2020-2026)

3.3: Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Commercial

3.3.2: Residential

3.3.3: Industrial and Others

3.4: Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market by Installation Type

3.4.1: Mechanically Attached

3.4.2: Ballasted

3.4.3: Fully Adhered

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2015 to 2026

4.1: Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market by Region

4.2: North American PVC Roofing Membrane Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry

4.2.2: Market by Installation Type

4.3: European PVC Roofing Membrane Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry

4.3.2: Market by Installation Type

4.4: APAC PVC Roofing Membrane Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry

4.4.2: Market by Installation Type

4.5: ROW PVC Roofing Membrane Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry

4.5.2: Market by Installation Type



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market by Installation Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market by Region

6.2: Strategic Analysis

6.2.1: New Product Development

6.2.2: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global PVC Roofing Membrane Industry

6.2.3: Capacity Expansion of the Global PVC Roofing Membrane Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Carlisle Companies

7.2: Dow Chemical Company

7.3: Duro-Last Inc.

7.4: GAF Materials

7.5: Johns Manville

7.6: Firestone Building Products

7.7: Sika AG

7.8: Godfrey Roofing Inc.

7.9: SOPREMA Group

7.10: Fatra, AS

7.11: Technonicol

7.12: Alwitra

7.13: Protan

7.14: BAUDER

7.15: FLACHDACH

7.16: RENOLIT

7.17: Imper

7.18: Polyglass



