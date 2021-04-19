New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Analysis Outlook to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020277/?utm_source=GNW





Pesticides and fertilizers and the two major segments of the agrochemicals industry of which fertilizers account for almost 70% of the market.



In North America, Corn, Soyabean, Cotton and Wheat are the major crops produced however in 2019 due to the climatic conditions and the US – China trade war, production of the crops declined.



Demand for organic farming is rising worldwide and so as in North America. Rising health concerns, application of harmful chemicals in synthetic pesticides has given birth to organic farming. Rising awareness of enhanced farming practices and the US being one of the largest exporter of certain category of crops it becomes crucial to grow better quality of crops.



Scope of the Study



The synopsis presented has been derived from the report titled “North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Analysis Outlook to 2026” published by Makreo Research and Consulting. The report provides a holistic perspective of past, present and future market performance. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US, Canada and Mexico crop production and application of crop protection chemicals. Report also decodes market by products (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others), market by geographies (the US, Canada, Mexico), market segmentation by synthetic and bio-based pesticides. The report assesses future market performance and assess players performance during the review period.



Key Players covered



The key players covered in this report are:



BASF SE



Bayer Crop Science AG



ADAMA Agricultural Solutions



Syngenta AG



Corteva Agri Science



Nufam LTD



American Vanguard Corporation



Other Key Players



Key Questions Answered



- What is the Past, Present, and Future outlook of North America Crop Protection Market?



- Discuss the market performance of Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Bio Pesticides Market, including historical performance, recent developments, and future projections



- Discuss the analysis of North America Crop Protection market with respect to key application in major crops.



- Discuss the analysis of North America Crop Protection market with respect to key application in major countries such as The US, Canada, Mexico.



- Explain the Trade Analysis of Pesticides Industry.



- Discuss detail examination of micro and macro dynamics, specifically growth enablers, market retardants, trends & development and major opportunities.



- Discuss the Strategic Profiling of Major Players operating in the region.

