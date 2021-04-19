New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pesticides Market in India- Macro Economy Impact Assessment & Outlook to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037548/?utm_source=GNW

Report also decodes demand by Crops and Regional consumption pattern.







The study comprises of market dynamics which offers an understanding of the industry trends, driving forces, major challenges hampering the growth and also an analysis of the future opportunities which will help market players to leverage untapped business potential in the particular geography. In depth coverage of herbicides, fungicides and insecticides market would help the reader to gain insights on production and consumption of pesticides and so as to assess the reasons of the GAP.



Key Players Discussed in the Report:



United Phosphorus Ltd



BASF



Bayer India



Syngenta India Ltd.



Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.



Excel Crop Care Ltd.



Rallis India Limited

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037548/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________