Worldwide Healthcare Discount Plan Industry to 2025 - Competitive Analysis and Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market (2020-2025) by Service, Deployment Model, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rising presence of DMPOs that offer affordable plans for various services, including dental care, vision care, chiropractic care, virtual visits, health advocacy, prescription drugs, and alternative medicines, in the U.S. is one of the key factors anticipated to boost its familiarity among the U.S. patient population.

Availability of highly discounted health programs, coupled with significant advantages that include individual coverage and family coverage benefits and providing higher discounts in comparison with traditional insurance plans having high monthly premiums, is further anticipated to drive the adoption of healthcare discount plans in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



The Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market is segmented further based on Service, Deployment Model, End user and Geography.



By Service, the market is classified into Health Advocate, Virtual visits, Alternative Medicines, Prescription drugs, Dental Care, Vision Care, Hearing Aids, Chiropractic Care, Nurse Services, Vitamins and Supplements, Wellness plans, Podiatry plans and others.



By Deployment Model, the market is classified into Discounts for Family Member, Cumulative Discounts on Premiums and No Claim Bonus.



By End User, the market is classified amongst Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Vendor, and Patients.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the availability of expensive health facilities and an increase in demand for health insurance policies in high populous countries such as India and China



Recent Developments

1. In September 2019, Sam's Club partnered with Humana, Quest Diagnostics, and 98point6 and launched an innovative pilot called "Care Accelerator" to make healthcare more affordable for its members.

2. In December 2018, Cigna launched the new Cigna Healthy Pregnancy app to help improve health and lower overall healthcare costs for pregnant women. The app included Cigna's Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies maternity health engagement program.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Access One Consumer Health, Inc. New Benefits, Careington International Corporation, AmeriPlan, Alliance HealthCard of Florida, Inc., United Health Group, American Dental Care Partners, Inc., DentalPlans.com, Inc.(Internet Brands), Humana, Inc., Cigna, Freshbenies, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing demand for Health Discount Plans to Control Rising Healthcare Costs

4.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Private Health Discount Plans in Different U.S. States

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Easy availability of Better Insurance Plans

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Measures to reduce infections caused due to CIEDs

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Difficulty in Implementing Health Discount Programs Outside Hospital Facilities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Health Advocate

6.3 Virtual Visits

6.4 Alternative Medicines

6.5 Prescription Drugs

6.6 Dental Care

6.7 Vision Care

6.8 Hearing Aids

6.9 Chiropractic Care

6.10 Nurse Services

6.11 Vitamins & Supplements

6.12 Wellness Plans

6.13 Podiatry Plans

6.14 Others



7 Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Discounts for Family Member

7.3 Cumulative Discounts on Premiums

7.4 No Claim Bonus



8 Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare Providers

8.3 Healthcare Payers

8.4 Vendor

8.5 Patients



9 Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Access One Consumer Health, Inc.

11.2 New Benefits

11.3 Careington International Corporation

11.4 AmeriPlan

11.5 Alliance HealthCard of Florida, Inc.

11.6 United Health Group

11.7 American Dental Care Partners, Inc.

11.8 DentalPlans.com, Inc.(Internet Brands)

11.9 Humana, Inc.

11.10 Cigna

11.11 Freshbenies

11.12 United Health Group

11.13 American Dental Care Partners, Inc.

11.14 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association

11.15 DentalPlans.com, Inc.

11.16 Sam's West, Inc.

11.17 Discounts by Design

11.18 Xpress Healthcare



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37yvbn