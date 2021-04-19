Global Healthcare API Market (2020 to 2025) - by Service, Deployment Model, End-user and Geography

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare API Market (2020-2025) by Service, Deployment Model, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Healthcare API Market is estimated to be USD 235.86 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 340.18 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.



Market Dynamics



Patient-centric health-related sector is the up-coming value-based form particularly for healthcare delivery, which has actually resulted in the development of better outcomes, care quality, and improvement in patient contentment. Increasing focus majorly on patient-centric healthcare delivery via (APIs) has been renowned in the past and the emergence/appearance of several services, such as inaccessible patient check-up and wearable medical equipment has increased the demand and popularity for the global healthcare API market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Healthcare API Market is segmented further based on Service, Deployment Model, End user and Geography.



By Service, the market is classified into Appointments, Payment, Medical Device (Wearable), Electronic Health Record Access, and Remote Patient Monitoring.



By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-Premise and Cloud-based.



By End User, the market is classified amongst Providers, Healthcare Payers, Vendors and Patients.



By Geography, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.



Recent Developments

1. Aug-2020: Cerner partnered with Amazon, a multinational technology company. The partnership was focused on making it easier for medical providers to obtain patient-generated health data from wearable technology. The partnership was focused on Amazon Halo, a new wearable from Amazon that can provide key patient metrics like activity levels, sleep quality, and body fat percentage.

2. Jul-2020: Microsoft Corporation extended its partnership with Allscripts Healthcare, a healthcare company. The expansion enabled the expanded development and delivery of cloud-based health IT solutions. The expansion would support Allscripts' cloud-based Sunrise electronic health record, making Microsoft the cloud provider for the solution and opening up co-innovation opportunities to help transform healthcare with smarter, more scalable technology.

3. In June 2020, MuleSoft launched a new accelerator for healthcare with prebuilt APIs and common EHR systems like Cerner and Epic.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Apple, Inc.; General Electric Company; Athenahealth; Cerner Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; eClinical Works LLC; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.; Greenway Health, LLC; Practice Fusion, Inc.; MuleSoft, Inc, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing demand for healthcare integration

4.2.1.2 Increasing adoption of API-based EHR

4.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Safety & security issues related to patient health information

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 The constant rise in government initiatives to relocate from the conventional method to technologically developed healthcare frameworks

4.2.3.2 IT-empowered solutions and services is anticipated to give various chances to market improvement.

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Loss and control of significant patient data and worries identified with security breaches

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Healthcare API Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Appointments

6.3 Payment

6.4 Medical Device (Wearable)

6.5 Electronic Health Record Access

6.6 Remote Patient Monitoring



7 Global Healthcare API Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 On-premise

7.2 Cloud-based



8 Global Healthcare API Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare Providers

8.3 Healthcare Payers

8.4 Vendor

8.5 Patients



9 Global Healthcare API Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Microsoft Corporation

11.2 Apigee

11.3 MuleSoft, Inc

11.4 Google Cloud

11.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

11.6 Practice Fusion, Inc

11.7 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.8 Greenway Health, LLC

11.9 eClinical Works LLC

11.10 TrueVault

11.11 Apple, Inc.

11.12 Epic Systems Corporation

11.13 General Electric Company

11.14 Athenahealth

11.15 Cerner Corporation

11.16 GE Healthcare

11.17 Qikwell Technologies



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire

