Kraken Closes Acquisition of Brazilian Underwater Robotics Company

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 13 Robotics Ltda of Brazil (“13R”). The 13R team, with offices in Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, Brazil, consists of software developers and engineers who have significant experience in underwater robotics and autonomous systems for the energy markets. Since inception in 2013, 13R have completed projects for a number of global energy companies, with a focus on autonomous underwater inspection in offshore oil and gas as well as renewable energy.



Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, “Kraken has known and worked with members of the 13R team since 2016. We look forward to utilizing their expertise in robotic system development, leveraging their relationships with leading international energy companies, and to them providing a base of opportunity for Robotics/Data as a Service capabilities in South America. As the offshore energy markets continue to focus on reduction of costs and reduction of greenhouse gases through the use of resident autonomous systems, Kraken and the 13R team will be well positioned to support the need for clean, efficient and cost-effective technology.”

13R, which will operate as Kraken Robotics Brasil Ltda., is highly complementary to Kraken:

13R’s substantial experience in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy will both complement and augment Kraken’s existing offerings, reducing time to market for new applications of Kraken’s SeaVision underwater 3D laser scanner.

13R has a demonstrated track-record in subsea autonomy for seabed resident AUVs, including dynamic path planning, obstacle detection and avoidance, underwater docking, and adaptive failure-tolerant control systems, all of which will directly benefit Kraken’s ThunderFish XL Seabed Resident AUV program.

13R’s continued work in resident systems with multi-modal inspection capabilities will support Kraken’s ongoing applications in digital twinning of critical subsea assets.

Furthermore, Kraken’s acquisition of 13R provides technical and commercial on-the-ground access to the Brazilian offshore oil and gas industry, opening the door to further opportunities in that major market.

Consideration for the 13R acquisition was US$220,000 cash.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in Mt. Pearl, Newfoundland with offices in Canada, US, Germany, Denmark, and Brazil. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter. For more information, please visit www.krakenrobotics.com, www.krakenrobotik.de, www.krakenpower.de. Find us on social media on LinkedIn (Kraken Robotics), Twitter (@krakenrobotics), Facebook (@krakenroboticsinc), YouTube (Kraken Robotics) and Instagram (@KrakenRobotics).

