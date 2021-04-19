Top Camping App, The Dyrt PRO, and 70 Outdoor Companies Form New Partnerships to Gear Up for Increasing Camping Demand

Camping equipment purchases are projected to grow 30% over the next 5 years, with some companies currently seeing 200% more demand for their products.



The Dyrt PRO, the top camping app, is on track to grow 400% in 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, top camping app The Dyrt PRO confirmed that it has entered into partnerships with over 70 outdoor companies already this year to combine forces and meet the growing demand for camping.

Increasing interest in outdoor activities has put a spotlight on the need for campground information. The Dyrt PRO, with over 1 million+ campsites, reviews, and tips, addresses that need, and outdoor companies can now offer that value to their customers.

Customers of these 70 companies can now get free memberships to The Dyrt PRO , The Dyrt’s quickly growing premium membership. In return, The Dyrt will feature some of these companies in The Dyrt Magazine , and some as prizes in The Dyrt’s Campground Review Contests , which fuel their crowd-sourced campground review platform.

“From day one our focus has been on building the biggest camping community. Community allows us to provide the best camping information from the most trusted source — other campers,” explained Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. “Increasing that information flow, with help from our new outdoor partner companies, will now make going camping even easier.”

The 70+ companies see the relationship as mutually beneficial as well.

“As a company, we strive to not only fill the needs addressed by our products, but to also improve overall outdoor experiences,” says Andrew Kinsman from Midland Radio Corporation. “Giving our customers The Dyrt PRO does just that.”

Customers of these 70+ companies will automatically receive free 90-day memberships to The Dyrt PRO with any purchase, effective immediately:

686, A Cajun Life, Action Heat/The Warming Store, AIYRE, Alpine Start, Amazing RVs, Banner & Oak, Basecamper, Boost Oxygen, Boulder Denim, CampFare, Capitol Hill Outfitters, CloudLine, Crazy Creek, Cruise America, CS Coffee, Cusa Tea & Coffee, Eddie Bauer, Four Points, Full Windsor, Good To-Go, GourmetNut, Gravel Travel, GrowlerWerks, Hammock Bliss, Hammock Gear, Heroclip, Hollywood Racks, Hybrid Light, Kalahari, Kelty, Kovr Sunscreen, Life in Tents, Liquid IV, LivBar, Marie Originals, Midland Radio Corporation, Native Camper Vans, Ncamp, NW Alpine, Out Van About, Outdoor Element, Outdoor Tech, Peace Vans, Pladra, Point6, Raw Rev, RedLedge, Shamma Sandals, Sierra Designs, SockGuy, Speedy Blaze, Supernola, Texas RV Rental, This American VanLife, Titus, TrailTopia, Travellers Autobarn, Tru Flask, US RV Adventure, Vintage Surfari Wagons, Wandervans PNW, Wandervans.com, Wandrd, Watershed, Wenzel, Wigwam, Wraptie.

About:

The Dyrt PRO

With over 1 million+ campsites, reviews, and tips, The Dyrt PRO offers the most comprehensive campground search features and camping discounts. Available on the web, iOS, and Android.

Sources: Camping equipment sales growth: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timnewcomb/2020/12/09/small-and-mid-size-outdoor-companies-see-quick-growth-face-major-decisions-amidst-pandemic/

Press Contact: Maggie Fisher mfisher@thedyrt.com