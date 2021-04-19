Thanks to the FlipNpik Application Geekco and BIXI Montréal get Local Businesses on a Roll

English French

MONTREAL, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V:GKO) – Geekco Technologies Corporation announces a partnership with the favorite and well-known non-profit organization BIXI Montréal. Geekco and the Montreal bike-sharing service are joining forces via the FlipNpik application to promote local businesses. This is great news, especially for BIXI users and members! All they have to do is download the FlipNpik application and actively promote local businesses to benefit from exclusive promotions, including those offered by BIXI in the FlipNpik application's surprise box.



A NATURAL FIT

BIXI's collaboration encourages and rewards the local community which actively promotes neighbourhood businesses. Just like FlipNpik, it acts as a change agent regarding the environment and the local economy. BIXI continually seeks to contribute to improving the urban experience, using an innovative, accessible and collaborative system. Rewarding and encouraging the community to discover and promote neighbourhood businesses on the FlipNpik app while commuting on BIXI is an example of stimulating the local economy through synergy.

"The partnership with Geekco was a natural fit. We understand the importance of the vitality and viability of local businesses in our city. It is a great privilege for us to actively contribute to the FlipNpik system and to participate in helping the merchants of the greater Montreal area who have been hit hard by the pandemic. This collaboration allows us to offer our users and members an additional incentive to discover their city by bike," says Christian Vermette, BIXI Montréal's General Manager.

TOGETHER DURING A PANDEMIC

"Joining forces in the wake of this devastating pandemic crisis to better support the local economy is fundamental. As a partner, BIXI will feed our surprise box with monthly subscriptions and discounts to motivate and reward users who post on FlipNpik and boost local merchants' visibility in the greater Montreal area," explains Erik Giasson, CEO of Geekco.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is at the forefront of social media with FlipNpik, a collaborative social media app where the community shares local experiences. The mobile application unites and rewards consumers, content creators, and media influencers who promote local businesses and buying locally. Users sharing digital content on FlipNpik collect Flip social points they can exchange for exclusive products or services from strategic partners and registered local businesses in the application's surprise box.

ABOUT BIXI

Launched in 2014 by the city of Montreal, BIXI Montréal is a bike-sharing non-profit organization. More than 8,000 bikes and 600 bike stations are available in the greater Montreal area including Laval, Longueuil, Westmount, Town of Mount Royal, and Montreal East. More than just a means of transportation, BIXI is a great way to zip around the city whenever and wherever you want.

BIXI's bike-sharing popularity is ever-growing, with a record 5.8 million rides logged before the pandemic - an 8% increase over 2018. Nearly 320,000 users choose BIXI.

