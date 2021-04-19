Global protein expression market size to expand at 11.3% through 2028

Selbyville, Delaware, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global protein expression market , according to reliable predictions, was appraised at USD 950.67 million in 2019 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 11.30% during the study period, subsequently accounting for USD 2491.67 million by 2028. This rapid expansion can be attributed to increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions, escalating healthcare expenditure, and rising R&D investments.

Moreover, the study highlights the different market segmentations, such as product landscape, application reach, and end-user spectrum. A broad perspective of the geographical scope as well as the competitive dynamics is also included in the research report.

For those unaware, protein expression involves the development of precise proteins using biotechnology means. The final product is usually used for research purposes as well as for designing therapeutics.

Protein expression is widely adopted for detecting several chronic conditions including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among others. Thus, high occurrence of chronic disorders coupled with focus towards making advancements in proteomics and genomics field are stimulating global protein expression industry outlook.

Rapid expansion of pharmaceutical sector, especially in India and China is also favoring the market scenario. However, strict regulatory outlook coupled with high costs of the technology could potentially act as a bottleneck to global protein expression industry growth.

Highlighting the regional scope

Global scope of operations of this industry domain involves regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America

North America protein expression industry size is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 11.35% through 2028, owing to growing elderly population, increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions, and improving cognizance regarding availability of several treatment options. North America is the largest protein expression market, with the highest contribution towards the total revenue. The growing aging population, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders in the region, is a major factor driving the growth of the protein expression market. There is a growing awareness among the public regarding various treatment options for chronic diseases like arthritis, cancer and diabetes. Protein expression is increasingly used to discover cost-efficient treatment options for diseases like cancer in North America. Moreover, various companies are making huge investments towards their respective research and development sectors in the region. These factors are expected to instigate the demand for protein expression in North America in the coming years.

Europe

Protein expression market share in Europe is likely to showcase a compound annual growth rate of 10.75% between 2019 and 2028. High occurrence of cancer, rising R&D activities, mounting number of research institutes, and high concentration of leading companies are favoring the regional market size. Europe is among the leading protein expression markets in the world, due to the increasing application of protein expression in disease therapies like cancer. A high cancer prevalence rate has been reported in the European countries, with approximately 3.45 million new cancer cases being diagnosed per year, and around 1.75 million deaths occurring due to cancer. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer, followed by colorectal, prostate and lung cancer. Also, the cancer healthcare spending in the region was around $1,645 billion in 2016. The upsurge in the healthcare expenditure, coupled with the presence of key market players in the region, is driving the growth of the protein expression market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific protein expression industry is expected to register a CAGR of 12.19% through 2028, primarily driven by increasing awareness pertaining to benefits of the technology, escalating healthcare expenditure, and proliferating proteomics sector. The demand for protein expression is likely to witness high growth in Asia-Pacific owing to the increased awareness regarding the benefits associated with the use of protein expression in therapeutics. The technique enables genetic material to be analyzed, and thereby aids in tracking down exact genetic changes in diseases like cancer.

The region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the protein expression market and is likely to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The growing healthcare expenditure and the rising applications of protein expression are other major factors boosting the regional market growth. Besides, the presence of key market players in the Asia-Pacific region is also favoring the market growth.

Latin America

Protein expression market share in Latin America is anticipated to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 9.54% during 2019-2028. Factors such as focus among major companies towards establishing their production units in the region coupled with surging R&D investments are facilitating the business scenario Latin America. In Brazil, the leading global vendors, like Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc and Qiagen, provide cell-free protein expression solutions. The presence of these companies in the market gives easy accessibility to these products to consumers. The growing collaborations between research institutions and the market’s key players are primarily driving the growth of the protein expression market in the country in the projected period. The Mexican Proteomics Society is one of the earliest proteomics societies established in Latin America. It was developed to promote activities within the proteomics field. The Laboratory for Immunology and Proteomics Research is a very recently developed proteomics laboratory, at Hospital Infantil de Mexico Federico Gomez. This lab is involved in standardizing various quantitative proteomics techniques in the market. It is also involved in analyzing post-translational modifications like phosphorylation. Several other institutions in Mexico are increasingly contributing to the development of proteomics and its applications in different sectors. The increasing R&D activities by various institutions are expected to augment the growth of the protein expression market in Mexico in the forthcoming years.

Global Protein Expression Market by Product Varieties (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Services

Instruments

Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Reagents

Global Protein Expression Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Research

Industrial

Therapeutic

Global Protein Expression Market by End-user Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Global Protein Expression Market by Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Global Protein Expression Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Peak Proteins Ltd.

Promab Biotechnologies Inc.

biotechrabbit GmbH

New England Biolabs

Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Takara Holdings Inc.

QIAGEN

Promega Corp.

Merck KGAa

Lifesensors Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

