Dental Implant Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

The global dental implant market size is poised to grow substantially from during the forecast period. Dental implants are artificial and surgical components that are fixed into the teeth structure to support dental prosthetics. They are used as a replacement for natural teeth and are suited for patients suffering from tooth decay or loss due to some underlying periodontal disease that causes loss of calcium in the teeth. They help improve a person’s overall appearance and boosts their self-confidence as well.

Over the course of time, however, dental implants market has seen some groundbreaking innovations to improve the global dentistry scene. These innovations have not only made these implants more accessible and affordable to the public, but they have simplified the procedures as well, thereby reducing the time spent to carry out these procedures. Computer-aided technology is being used to customize dental implants to make them tailor-made to the patient’s medical requirements.



Some of the useful trends that will promote growth of dental implants market are as follows:

North America to witness increased use of tapered implants:

Dental implant market in North America is largely captured by tapered implants and parallel walled implants. Based on the current situation, tapered implants are projected to grow at a promising rate in the region in the coming years. The reason for this is being attributed to improved stability these implants offer. They result in lower bone loss as well as compared to their alternatives and clinicians prefer these implants as they help in making the procedure a smooth-sailing one.

Potential of U.S. dental implants market:

The U.S. has shown great potential in this market as it earned the highest revenue in 2019. This market is expected to grow even more in the coming years, according to market experts. The reason for this is the rising cases of periodontal diseases among the elderly population in the country. These diseases lead to tooth decay and even tooth loss which increases the demand for dental implant among the geriatric people.

Growing use of CAD/CAM technologies in Asia Pacific:

Advanced technologies like CAD/CAM are experiencing widespread use in dental implant market in Asia Pacific. This is because of the wide variety of benefits they possess. This software is used to design the structure of dental implant to suit a patient’s dental needs. Use of 3D technologies to ensure greater accuracy in implant procedure and to see positive results.

Patients prefer the use of these technologies as well due to their higher level of precision and little-to-no room for negligence or error. This is another major factor favoring the growth of the market in the region.

Dental tourism garners momentum through Asia Pacific:

Dental tourism is steadily gaining momentum in Asia Pacific, thanks to the rapid advancements in dentistry. The cost of getting a dental implant procedure done is much cheaper in countries like India, Philippines and Thailand as compared to Germany and the U.S. On the other hand, these transitioning economies are making heavy investments in advanced healthcare infrastructure to attract more domestic and international patients. The ease of access to high-quality dentists is another feature that will encourage growth in demand for dental implant among consumers in the region.

Use of titanium dental implants to grow:

Titanium dental implant held a major chunk of the regional market revenue in 2019 and the figures are expected to go up in the future as well. Titanium has a wide range of benefits for patients. It is one of the strongest metals but is lightweight at the same time. This lightweight feature provides comfort to the patient and they can carry out their regular routines without experiencing any discomfort. These implants protect a patient’s teeth from any damage and reduce tooth ache associated with changing temperatures to a great extent.

Hospitals are the largest consumer of dental implant in Europe:

Out of the various segments in Europe dental implant market based on end-use, hospitals are going to be the largest consumer. The reason for this is being credited to the advancements in hospital infrastructure in terms of screening and testing. It helps in getting a clearer diagnosis of any underlying medical condition causing tooth decay or loss. Accurate diagnosis helps patients and doctors in carrying out early treatments and determine implant or surgery requirements.

Dental implants will see significant rise in demand in Germany in the coming years, according to market forecasts. This spike is because of various reasons such as high availability of reputed dental implant brands and presence of renowned companies.

