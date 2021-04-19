Opening of new fixed-rate bond

19 April 2021

 


Company Announcement number 36/2021

 

Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

 

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
1.50%23SAnnuity31-08-202301-10-2053

 

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

