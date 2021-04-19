Global Advanced Wound Care (Moist, Antimicrobial, Active) Markets Report 2021: Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Moist, Antimicrobial, Active), by Application, by End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising number of surgeries and an increasing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are anticipated to drive the market.



The rising number of road accidents is one of the major factors for the increase in demand for advanced wound care products. Moist dressings such as foam, hydrocolloid, film, and collagen dressings are used for injuries from a road crash.

These advanced dressings keep the damaged area hydrated and allow rapid healing. Moreover, the patient who has suffered from severe road rash injuries such as 2nd and 3rd-degree burn cases, are treated using skin-substitutes and biomaterials.



According to the WHO, around 1.4 million people die every year in road accidents. In addition, road traffic accidents cost approximately 3.0% of GDP to most of the countries.

The factors responsible for road accidents are alcohol, psychoactive substance influence, non-use of helmets, speeding, distracted driving, inadequate law enforcement, and inadequate post-crash care. As per the WHO, 9.3% of road accidents occur in low and middle-income countries due to the before mentioned factors.



Advanced Wound Care Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product, the moist segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.2% as they are mostly used in providing first-aid to the patients.

Based on application, the chronic wound care segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period owing to the increase in the prevalence of diabetes among all age groups.

Based on end-use, the home healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for the reduced hospital stay and rising geriatric population.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 45.2% in 2020 owing to the high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of well-developed infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights

2.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Advanced Wound Care Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Wounds

3.5.1.2 Increasing Demand For Reducing Hospital Stay

3.5.1.3 Rising Number Of Surgeries

3.5.1.4 Increasing Number Of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs)

3.5.1.5 Increasing Number Of Accidents

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Rising Treatment Cost

3.5.2.2 Stringent Manufacturing Policies

3.6 Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Advanced Wound Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Advanced Wound Care Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

4.5 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

4.5.1 Moist Wound Care

4.5.1.1 Moist Wound Care Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.2 Foam Dressings

4.5.1.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings

4.5.1.4 Film Dressings

4.5.1.5 Alginate Dressings

4.5.1.6 Hydrogel Dressings

4.5.1.7 Collagen Dressings

4.5.2 Antimicrobial Wound Care

4.5.2.1 Antimicrobial Wound Care Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2 Silver Wound Care

4.5.2.3 Non-Silver Wound Care

4.5.3 Active Wound Care

4.5.3.1 Active Wound Care Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3.2 Biomaterials Wound Care

4.5.3.3 Skin-Substitute Wound Care



Chapter 5 Advanced Wound Care Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Advanced Wound Care Market, by End-Use, 2016 to 2028

5.5 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis

5.5.1 Hospitals

5.5.2 Specialty Clinics

5.5.3 Home Healthcare



Chapter 6 Advanced Wound Care Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Advanced Wound Care Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028

6.5 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis

6.5.1 CHROMIC WOUNDS

6.5.1.1 Chronic wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.1.2 Diabetic foot ulcers

6.5.1.3 Pressure ulcers

6.5.1.4 Venous leg ulcers

6.5.1.5 Other chronic wounds

6.5.2 ACUTE WOUNDS

6.5.2.1 Acute wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2.2 Surgical & traumatic Wounds

6.5.2.3 Burn wounds



Chapter 7 Advanced Wound Care Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, End-use, and Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8 Advanced Wound Care Market: Competitive Analysis

Smith & Nephew plc

Molnlycke Health Care Ab

Acelity (Kci Licensing, Inc.)

Convatec Group plc

Baxter

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra Lifesciences)

Medline Industries, Inc.

