The Global Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 4,437.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9,592.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.4%, during the forecast period of 2021-2026

To combat pathogen spread and protect healthcare workers and patients, medical services have been primarily restricted, including cancellation of elective surgeries, which has posed a considerable burden for patients and immense economic loss for several hospitals. The usage of the robot as a shielding layer, separating the healthcare worker and the patient, is poised to be a significant tool to combat the omnipresent fear of pathogen contamination and maintain surgical volumes.



- Two prominent factors dictate surgical guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. First, massive stress on the healthcare system and, in particular, on equipment such as surgical facilities and respirators and intensive care unit (ICU) beds, as these resources are limited in a hospital that may face a sudden patient influx resulting in the reorganization of ICU beds and cancellation of elective procedures. Second, the risk of infectious spread among healthcare providers and patients.

- Further, the rising demand for automation in the healthcare sector, growing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, the complexity of surgical procedures, and the growing demand for non-invasive surgeries with more precision and flexibility are the factors driving the market studied.

- High costs of installation, concerns regarding safety and integration issues, are some of the factors that have been challenging the growth of the market studied. However, innovations in the surgical robots’ landscape are expected to reduce the cost of the systems over the coming years. Thus, the market penetration is anticipated to increase over the forecast period. ?

- According to NIOSH, healthcare workers have the most hazardous industrial jobs in the United States, with the highest number of non-fatal occupational injuries and illnesses. It is estimated that approximately 6,000 surgical robots performed a million operations in the previous years globally. Reputed organizations, such as the University of Michigan and MIT, among others, have been working on the technology to deliver small and compact robots to the medical sector.



Key Market Trends

General Surgery to Hold Significant Market Share



- Apart from the surgery areas as a part of study, other areas of surgery such as cholecystectomy, gastric bypass, adrenalectomy, bowel resection, oesophagostomy, etc. are performed with robotic surgeries and have high potential scope for gaining a considerable share in the market studied. The global general robotic surgery market is expected to benefit from the growing incidence of disorders, such as abdominal diseases and esophagus diseases.?

- Single incision robotic adrenalectomy (SIRA) is intended to combine the merits of robotic surgery with single incision laparoscopic techniques. The surgical process is shown to be safe, feasible, and oncologically effective for resection of adrenal masses in well-selected pediatric patients.. However, this new technique still needs improvement.?

- While robot-assisted adrenalectomy is being considered to be a reasonable alternative approach to adrenal gland resection, it has yet to become the gold-standard for such operations in most of the countries, including United States. The reason being, laparoscopic adrenalectomy still remains more popular than robot-assisted adrenalectomy.?

- According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, approximately 60 to 70 million people were affected by digestive diseases. Intuitive Surgical’s robotic system performed various general surgeries, which include colorectal surgery, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, bariatric surgery, and thoracic surgeries, with fewer side effects.?



Asia Pacific to Witness Highest Growth



- The Asia Pacific region is poised to record the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing demand in countries, such as India, China, and Japan, coupled with the growth of the region’s overall robotics market. In China, the demand for surgical robots is mainly among a niche group of wealthier Chinese patients who can afford the expensive procedures. However, the advent of domestic versions has brought down the prices, which is expected to drive the deployment.?

- Asian countries, particularly Japan, China, and South Korea, with substantial investment in technological advancements, serve as new revenue pockets for the medical robotic systems markets.?

- The healthcare industry is increasingly benefitting from the introduction of novel surgical robots since these machines have been gaining clinical approval for challenging surgical operations. According to a survey conducted by the IEEE - an association for electronic engineering, surgical robots are gaining increased acceptance by millennial parents in Asian countries, as compared to the individuals in the United States and the United Kingdom This trend is well justified since the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period.?

- Minimally invasive surgical robots are widely used in urology, cardiothoracic surgery, gynecology, general surgery, and other fields because of their simple operation, high surgical accuracy, and adequate postoperative results.?

- Manufacturers have been collaborating with technologists to improve the efficacy of robots that contribute toward better patient outcomes. Companies are increasing their AI and machine learning effectiveness to make surgical robots a mainstream technique in operating rooms worldwide.?



Competitive Landscape

The Surgical Robot Market has gained a competitive edge in the recent years. The major players with a prominent share in the market focus on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. The companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives and mergers and acquisition to increase their market shares and profitability.



- February 2020 - Intuitive Surgical Inc. acquired Orpheus Medical Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiaries to deepen and expand the company’s integrated informatics platform. Orpheus Medical provides hospitals with information technology connectivity, as well as expertise in processing and archiving surgical videos.



