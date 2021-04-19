The North America plastic bottles and containers market was valued at USD 35.79 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 49.99 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.95% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062820/?utm_source=GNW

Strong demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solutions among consumers will drive the demand for plastic bottles in North America.

- Another indication of the industry’s plastic and bottling strength and growth is shown in Plastic’s Committee on Equipment Statistics (CES) survey of North American shipments of plastics machinery, such as injection molding and blow molding equipment. For the past seven years, plastics machinery shipments increased year over-year (YoY).

- PET and HDPE are the main polymers used for beverages in the United States. PET bottles are expected to hold a prominent share in the market. Plastic is a preferred packaging product by several manufacturers, due to their reduced manufacturing costs and their easiness.

- However, the usage of plastic will gradually slow down with the growing awareness about environmental concerns. Many consumers in the United States and Canada are increasingly moving toward environment-friendly packaging materials. As the usage of plastic and plastic products have potentially hazardous implications on the environment, governments in these countries imposed very stringent rules and regulations in the industry, making it a relatively slower growing industry than other materials.?

- For instance, San Francisco’s international airport (SFO) recently banned convenience shops, restaurants, and vending machines from selling plastic water bottles. The change is a part of SFO’s five-year strategic plan.



Key Market Trends

LDPE is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



- LDPE provides impact resistance. It is an effective barrier to chemical and vapor, while being pliable. It is used to make trays, containers, and bottles.

- One of the critical drivers for the LDPE bottles market is with an increase in some small households resulting in the high demand for commodities in day to day life, from consuming to storing will give a boost to the LDPE bottles market.

- Though LDPE is less chemically resistant and rigid compared to HDPE, it is similar to HDPE in composition. LDPE is used in the manufacturing of squeeze bottles, such as ketchup and other products.

- Alpla Inc., a plastic bottle and packaging manufacturer, announced a USD 6.9 million expansion of its Bowling Green facility, in Kentucky, to increase its LDPE bottle manufacturing capacities. The investments in LDPE packaging are anticipated to drive the LDPE bottle packaging market.



Cosmetics Industry is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in Adoption



- Plastic is one of the most used and preferred materials for cosmetics packaging, and numerous cosmetic products in the market come in plastic bottles and containers, owing to the easy molding, structuring, and designing capability of the material, as well as the protection. In the cosmetics industry, plastic bottles and containers are preferred forms of primary packaging and held an unchallenged prominent share in the market.

- According to Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI), at 61% market share, plastic packagings, such as bottles, jars, compacts, and tubes, dominates the cosmetics and other personal care products categories, where plastic bottles are the most used containers, accounting for 30% of the market.

- Moreover, the United States is one of the biggest markets when it comes to cosmetics, personal care products, and fragrances market. According to Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW’s) market trend studies, United States beauty sales accounted for USD 19 billion in 2019. Also, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on cosmetics, perfume products per consumer units in the United States accounted for USD 197.01 in 2019 that grew from USD 145.91 in 2013. Thus, such huge growth in the cosmetic market is driving the plastic bottle and container market in the country.

- Furthermore, cosmetic companies are taking the initiative for making plastic packaging used in their product to be sustainable. For instance, in August 2020, Loreal USA has joined 60 brands, retailers, government agencies, and NGOs in collaboration to advance all plastic packaging in the United States to become reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.



Competitive Landscape

The North American plastic bottles and containers market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.



- October 2020 - Gerresheimer developed a new type of dropper insert, with DropControl, for modern drugs with low viscosity for ophthalmology, which prevents the drug from flowing uncontrollably during use. DropControl is produced for the various dropper bottle types A, C, E, and F by Gerresheimer under cleanroom conditions in sizes of 5, 10, 15, and 30ml. The bottle and the dropper are made of LDPE, and the cap is made of HDPE.

- July 2020 - SC Johnson, a United States prominent manufacturers of household cleaning products has announced a new line of Mr. Muscle Platinum Window & Glass cleaner featuring 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles. The company aims to triple the amount of post-consumer recycled plastic content in packaging by 2025, including Mr. Muscle and several other product lines.



