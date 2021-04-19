Global Food Additives Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring Major Players - ADM, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Cargill, Firmenich International, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Treatt

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Food Additives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for food additives with 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
The report also analyzes the global market for food additives in terms of application, the origin of the source and region. The applications covered are bakery and confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy and frozen desserts, meat and seafood, and other food applications (spices, condiments, sauces and dressings). The sources of origin covered are natural and artificial/synthetic. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for food additives. It explains the main market drivers of the global market for food additives, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the market for food additives. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the food additives industry.
Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Cargill, Inc, Firmenich International Sa, Givaudan Sa, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and Treatt Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Comparison of Natural vs. Artificial/Synthetic Food Additives
- Artificial/Synthetic Additives
- Natural Additives
- Industry and Technology Trends
- Industrial Trends
- Technology Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
- Government Expenditures on COVID-19
- Predictions for the Global Economy
Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
- Food Additives Value Chain
- Food Additives Sales Channels
- Identification of Value-Added Services
- Food Additives Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Becoming a Part of Company Strategy
- Food Additives Industry: Supply Chain Strategy
Chapter 5 Global Market for Food Additives by Type
- Introduction
- Acidulants
- Citric Acid
- Lactic Acid
- Malic Acid
- Phosphoric Acid
- Other Acidulants
- Calorie-Reduction (CR) Agents
- Fat Replacement
- Non-nutritive (High-intensity) Sweeteners
- Colorants
- Natural Colorants
- Synthetic Colorants
- Flavors and Flavor Enhancers
- Flavor Classifications
- Flavor Enhancers
- Formulation Aids
- Emulsifiers/Surfactants
- Hydrocolloid Gums
- Preservatives
- Antimicrobial
- Antioxidants
- Processing Aids and Others
- Food Additive Enzymes
- Gelling Agents
- Humectants
- Others
- Market Value
Chapter 6 Global Market for Food Additive by Application
- Introduction
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Beverages
- Convenience Foods
- Dairy and Frozen Desserts
- Meat and Seafood
- Other Food Applications (Spices, Condiments, Sauces and Dressings)
- Market Value
Chapter 7 Global Market for Food Additive by Origin of the Source
- Introduction
- Artificial/Synthetic Food Additives
- Natural Food Additives
- Market Value
Chapter 8 Global Market for Food Additives by Region
- Introduction
- Global Market Value
Chapter 9 North American Market for Food Additives
- Economic Trends
- North American Market Value
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Chapter 10 European Market for Food Additives
- Economic Trends
- European Market Value
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Food Additives
- Economic Trends
- Asia-Pacific Market Value
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of the Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 12 Middle East and African (MEA) Market for Food Additives
- Economic Trends
- Middle East and African Market Value
- Middle East
- Africa
Chapter 13 South American Market for Food Additives
- Economic Trends
- South American Market Value
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Chapter 14 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
- Introduction
- Market Drivers for Food Additives
- Changing Consumer Preferences
- Increasing Demand for Natural Food Additives
- Significant Technological Advancements
- Demand from Developing Economies
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Migration from Artificial/Synthetic to Natural Sources
- Concerns Related to Artificial/Synthetic Products
- Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws
- Growing Competition
- Stringent Regulations
- Volatility of the Market
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities in Latin America and Asia
- Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue
Chapter 15 International Regulations of Food Additives
- Introduction
- Regulation of Flavors
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 16 Patent Review
- Trends on Patents Related to Food Additives
- Patents Related to Flavors and Fragrances by Country
- Patents Related to Flavors and Fragrances by Company
Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape: Global Market for Food Additive
- Overview
- Important Strategies
- Developments by Company
- New Product Development
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Agreements
- Expansions and Investments
- Market Shares of Food Additives
Chapter 18 Company Profiles
- ABF Ingredients Ltd.
- Aceto Corp.
- Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Ajinomoto Usa Inc.
- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Ashland Inc.
- Art & Fragrance Sa
- Avebe America Inc.
- Balchem Corp.
- Bartek Ingredients Inc.
- BASF SE
- Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Blue California
- Blue Pacific Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Biolandes
- Cargill, Inc.
- Celanese Corp.
- Central Soya Co. Inc.
- China Flavors & Fragrances Co., Ltd.
- Comax Flavors
- Corbion
- D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.
- Edlong Dairy Flavors
- Firmenich International Sa
- Flavor Systems International Inc.
- Florida Chemical Co.
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Givaudan Sa
- Griffith Laboratories Worldwide Inc.
- Groupe Bogart
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Mane
- Renessenz
- Rhodia
- Robertet Sa
- Shandong Xinhua Longxin Co. Ltd.
- Sydney Essential Oils
- Sensient Technologies Corp.
- Symrise Ag
- T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.
- Takasago International Corp.
- Treatt Plc
- Ulric De Varens Sa
- Vigon International Inc.
- Virginia Dare
