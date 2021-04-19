Global Food Additives Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring Major Players - ADM, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Cargill, Firmenich International, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Treatt

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Food Additives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global market for food additives with 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The report also analyzes the global market for food additives in terms of application, the origin of the source and region. The applications covered are bakery and confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy and frozen desserts, meat and seafood, and other food applications (spices, condiments, sauces and dressings). The sources of origin covered are natural and artificial/synthetic. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for food additives. It explains the main market drivers of the global market for food additives, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the market for food additives. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the food additives industry.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Cargill, Inc, Firmenich International Sa, Givaudan Sa, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and Treatt Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Comparison of Natural vs. Artificial/Synthetic Food Additives

Artificial/Synthetic Additives

Natural Additives

Industry and Technology Trends

Industrial Trends

Technology Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Predictions for the Global Economy

Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

Food Additives Value Chain

Food Additives Sales Channels

Identification of Value-Added Services

Food Additives Supply Chain

Supply Chain Becoming a Part of Company Strategy

Food Additives Industry: Supply Chain Strategy

Chapter 5 Global Market for Food Additives by Type

Introduction

Acidulants

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Malic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Other Acidulants

Calorie-Reduction (CR) Agents

Fat Replacement

Non-nutritive (High-intensity) Sweeteners

Colorants

Natural Colorants

Synthetic Colorants

Flavors and Flavor Enhancers

Flavor Classifications

Flavor Enhancers

Formulation Aids

Emulsifiers/Surfactants

Hydrocolloid Gums

Preservatives

Antimicrobial

Antioxidants

Processing Aids and Others

Food Additive Enzymes

Gelling Agents

Humectants

Others

Market Value

Chapter 6 Global Market for Food Additive by Application

Introduction

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Convenience Foods

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Meat and Seafood

Other Food Applications (Spices, Condiments, Sauces and Dressings)

Market Value

Chapter 7 Global Market for Food Additive by Origin of the Source

Introduction

Artificial/Synthetic Food Additives

Natural Food Additives

Market Value

Chapter 8 Global Market for Food Additives by Region

Introduction

Global Market Value

Chapter 9 North American Market for Food Additives

Economic Trends

North American Market Value

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Chapter 10 European Market for Food Additives

Economic Trends

European Market Value

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Food Additives

Economic Trends

Asia-Pacific Market Value

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of the Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 12 Middle East and African (MEA) Market for Food Additives

Economic Trends

Middle East and African Market Value

Middle East

Africa

Chapter 13 South American Market for Food Additives

Economic Trends

South American Market Value

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Chapter 14 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Introduction

Market Drivers for Food Additives

Changing Consumer Preferences

Increasing Demand for Natural Food Additives

Significant Technological Advancements

Demand from Developing Economies

Market Restraints

High Cost of Migration from Artificial/Synthetic to Natural Sources

Concerns Related to Artificial/Synthetic Products

Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws

Growing Competition

Stringent Regulations

Volatility of the Market

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in Latin America and Asia

Market Dynamics

Introduction

Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue

Chapter 15 International Regulations of Food Additives

Introduction

Regulation of Flavors

United States

Europe

Japan

Chapter 16 Patent Review

Trends on Patents Related to Food Additives

Patents Related to Flavors and Fragrances by Country

Patents Related to Flavors and Fragrances by Company

Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape: Global Market for Food Additive

Overview

Important Strategies

Developments by Company

New Product Development

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Agreements

Expansions and Investments

Market Shares of Food Additives

Chapter 18 Company Profiles

ABF Ingredients Ltd.

Aceto Corp.

Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Ajinomoto Usa Inc.

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ashland Inc.

Art & Fragrance Sa

Avebe America Inc.

Balchem Corp.

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

BASF SE

Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Blue California

Blue Pacific Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Biolandes

Cargill, Inc.

Celanese Corp.

Central Soya Co. Inc.

China Flavors & Fragrances Co., Ltd.

Comax Flavors

Corbion

D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.

Edlong Dairy Flavors

Firmenich International Sa

Flavor Systems International Inc.

Florida Chemical Co.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan Sa

Griffith Laboratories Worldwide Inc.

Groupe Bogart

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mane

Renessenz

Rhodia

Robertet Sa

Shandong Xinhua Longxin Co. Ltd.

Sydney Essential Oils

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Symrise Ag

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

Takasago International Corp.

Treatt Plc

Ulric De Varens Sa

Vigon International Inc.

Virginia Dare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2iu4b