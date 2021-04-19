CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: GENERAL MEETING - Publication of the notice of meeting and opening of the vote

French English

Montrouge, 19 April 2021

GENERAL MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Publication of the notice of meeting and opening of the vote

Crédit Agricole S.A. would like to inform its shareholders that the notice of meeting for the Combined General Meeting to be held at 9.30 am on 12 May in Paris, France, without shareholders being physically present, is available on the company’s website. The Meeting will be broadcast live online via the section relating to the General Meeting.

The advance online voting period is now open and will run until 3 pm (Paris time) on 11 May 2021. Postal voting will be available until 9 May 2021, which is the last day that paper voting forms will be accepted. Given the current health situation, we invite shareholders to exercise their rights in advance by voting or granting proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or a third party.

All legal documentation related to the General Meeting is available on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s website in accordance with the procedures and within the deadlines set out in the applicable regulatory provisions (in particular French Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, of which the period of application was extended by French Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021). Crédit Agricole S.A. invites its shareholders to regularly check the section relating to the General Meeting on the company website www.credit-agricole.com.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS

Charlotte de Chavagnac + 33 1 57 72 11 17 charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Olivier Tassain + 33 1 43 23 25 41 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Pauline Vasselle + 33 1 43 23 07 31 pauline.vasselle@credit-agricole-sa.fr

INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDER RELATIONS CONTACTS

Freephone number (from France): 0 800 000 777

relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com

REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER RELATIONS CONTACTS

+ 33 1 57 78 34 33

ct-contactcasa@caceis.com

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

+ 33 1 43 23 04 31

investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr

