Worldwide Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market and it is poised to grow by $22.02 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period. The report on electric vehicle (EV) charging station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships and government subsidies and incentives.
The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies declining prices of lithium-ion batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next few years.
The report on electric vehicle (EV) charging station market covers the following areas:
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market sizing
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market forecast
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle (EV) charging station market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., ENGIE SA, EV Safe Charge Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE. Also, the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- ChargePoint Inc.
- ENGIE SA
- EV Safe Charge Inc.
- EVgo Services LLC
- Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Tesla Inc.
- Webasto SE
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
