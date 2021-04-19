The Advanced Packaging Market was valued at USD 24.93 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 38.62 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039472/?utm_source=GNW





- Advanced packaging technology has evolved to minimize the cost involved and enhance the overall throughput and performance of ICs. Further, With the augmented adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles, the demand for advanced packaging has increased considerably in recent years.

- As people are shifting toward connected devices, an increase in the Internet of Things (IoT) will lead to the growth of semiconductor packaging. The growth in the demand for consumer wearable goods, smartphones, and home appliances will have a positive impact on this industry. With IoT being a significant driver, security is a primary concern for the user. The semiconductor manufacturers have to work to develop more secure chips continually.

- At the start of 2020, TSMC was investing heavily in 5nm fabrication. TSMC’s 7nm process is in its peak, receiving vast numbers of orders from AMD for its Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and Navi graphics cards and other customers include Apple and Huawei. On the 5nm front, TSMC is working with EUV lithography, similar to what Samsung is accomplishing, and the company is expecting 10% of 2020’s year’s revenue to come from its 5nm EUV lines. After the 3nm process will take over, and TSMC expects mass production to start in 2022.

- Moreover, AI is driving the development of 3D TSV and heterogeneous integration technologies. The 3D integration is offering unequaled performances suiting exactly the pressing needs of AI applications. TSMC’s CoWoS advanced packaging technology combines memory chips and logic computing in a 3-D way for high computing products targeting artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data center, and supercomputer applications. This 3-D integration gives way for power-efficient high-speed computing while reducing heat and CO2 emissions.

- With the recent outbreak of COVID 19, the advanced packaging market will witness a decline in growth due to restrictions on the movement of goods and severe disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain. Moreover, the major semiconductor vendors are working with reduced capacity owing to the spread of COVID-19 virus across the world. For instance, Foxconn iPhone production operations located about 300 miles from Wuhan in Zhengzhou operated with 10-20 % capacity due to workforce issues forced by the lockdown of cities.



Key Market Trends

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate



- Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) has emerged as a promising technology to meet the ever-increasing demands of consumer electronic products. The significant advantages of this type of packaging are specific features such as substrate-less package, lower thermal resistance, and higher performance due to shorter interconnects combined with direct IC connection by thin-film metallization instead of the standard wire bonds or flip-chip bumps and more moderate parasitic effects.

- Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) is the latest packaging trend in the field of microelectronics. With various technological developments towards heterogeneous integration, including multiple die packaging, passive component integration in packages and redistribution layers, and other package-on-package approaches, larger substrate formats are targeted with the help of FOWLP. Hence, it is well suited for the packaging of a highly miniaturized energy harvester system consisting of a piezo-based harvester, a power management unit, and a supercapacitor for energy storage.

- The fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) technology is being perceived as an alternative to 2.5D packaging. Fan-out is capable of multiple dies, as compared to fan-in wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) technology, that handles a single die. Fan-out technology gained popularity in 2016 when Apple integrated its 16 nm A10 application processor with the mobile DRAM in a single package inside the iPhone 7. Apple used TSMC’s Integrated Fan-out (InFO) packaging technology, which the company had been developing since 2014.

- Moreover, TSMC is increasing its InFO-PoP packaging capacity for processing A13 processor chips that power the new iPhone SE devices. Several packaging organizations are moving closer to the production of panel-level fan-out packaging. This next-generation technology is expected to reduce the cost of today’s fan-out packages. Nepes, Samsung, ASE are among the major players that have already installed the equipment in their panel-level fan-out lines with production scheduled in 2019.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate



- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate. It has been a major revenue-generating region during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing population and the customer-side demand. Major semiconductor manufacturing companies present were present from a significant amount of time in the region are fueling the need for advanced semiconductor packaging. By prioritizing enhancements in end-to-end yield, semiconductor companies based in the Asia-Pacific region are managing cost pressures and efficiently sustaining higher profitability. The path forward involves a shift in mindsets, as well as the deployment of advanced packaging solutions.

- Further, China is one of the largest growing economies present with a large population, and according to statistics from China’s semiconductor association, the import of IC was witnessing an increase in the demand for the consecutive years from 2014. The Chinese government has deployed a multi-pronged strategy, which led to the support of domestic IC industry development to achieve the goal of becoming the global leader in all primary IC industrial supply chain segments by 2030. This growth in the semiconductor IC industry in the region is anticipated to stimulate the demand for advanced packaging.

- Japanese companies are expected to continue to have high-end materials, given past and on-going R&D efforts and know-how, providing them leverage to become top suppliers. For instance, Renesas, a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, leads semiconductor R&D spending in Japan with USD 1.1 billion, followed closely by Sony Semiconductor Solutions USD 1 billion.

- With the outbreak of COVID-19, countries such as China and Japan, enforcing strict lockdown policies, production, and movement of critical raw materials used for the advanced packaging market is highly scarce in the global market. Due to the shortage of laborers, many packages and testing plants in countries such as China have reduced or even stopped operations, which have created a bottleneck for chip companies that rely on such back-end packages and testing capacity. However, the semiconductor operations remained uninterrupted in South Korea, and chip exports grew by 9.4% in February 2020.



Competitive Landscape

The Advanced Packaging Market is witnessing dominance by ten to fifteen significant players like Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The market is significantly driven by end-user revenue because of the demand for the latest technology and high-speed gadgets. Sustainable competitive advantage is being attained by the companies through innovations in this market, owing to the growing need for differentiated products for various applications. The constant evolution of technological developments in smartphones, tablets, wireless communications, etc., will have a positive impact on this industry.



- April 2020 - TSMC has announced that it has kick-started research and development for the 2nm process in 2019 itself. TSMC has announced that it has kick-started research and development for the 2nm process in 2019 itself. The semiconductor manufacturing company is yet to deliver Apple’s next-gen 5nm mobile chip slated to release in the last quarter of this year. The earliest the company expects it to be ready for the masses is 2025.

- July 2019 - Intel added new technology to advanced packaging with three new technologies co-EMIB, ODI, and MDIO for building chips out of smaller silicon die and boosting the bandwidth between them in a package.



