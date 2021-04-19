Global E-cigarette Markets Report 2021-2025: Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Next-Generation Products & Rechargeable, Disposable e-Cigarettes

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-cigarette Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The e-cigarette market is poised to grow by $ 14.39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing investments by vendors in global e-cigarette market, increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels, and e-cigarettes perceived to be less harmful than other substitutes.

The report on e-cigarette market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The e-cigarette market market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the increasing promotional activities by vendors in global e-cigarette market as one of the prime reasons driving the e-cigarette market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovations in global e-cigarette market and increasing application of e-cigarette as a smoking cessation tool will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-cigarette market vendors that include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc.

Also, the e-cigarette market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Nicopure Labs LLC

NJOY LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Turning Point Brands Inc.

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xziu1q