Global E-cigarette Markets Report 2021-2025: Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Next-Generation Products & Rechargeable, Disposable e-Cigarettes

The "Global E-cigarette Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-cigarette market is poised to grow by $ 14.39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing investments by vendors in global e-cigarette market, increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels, and e-cigarettes perceived to be less harmful than other substitutes.
The report on e-cigarette market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The e-cigarette market market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing promotional activities by vendors in global e-cigarette market as one of the prime reasons driving the e-cigarette market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovations in global e-cigarette market and increasing application of e-cigarette as a smoking cessation tool will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-cigarette market vendors that include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc.
Also, the e-cigarette market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altria Group Inc.
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- JUUL Labs Inc.
- Nicopure Labs LLC
- NJOY LLC
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
- Turning Point Brands Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xziu1q