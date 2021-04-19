Global $24.07 Billion Bleeding Disorders Drugs Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates Dominated the Market with 52.91% Share in 2020

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market, By Drug Type (Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Desmopressin, Others), By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel, By Gender, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market is expected to grow at robust rate with a CAGR of 8.44% in value terms to reach USD24078.16 million by 2026 on account of increasing concerns for blood disorders among the worldwide population.

Rising cases of bleeding disorders across the globe is a major driving force for the Global Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market in the forecast period, 2022-2026F. Moreover, increasing awareness towards the growing patient count and availability of treatment methods will support the growth of the Global Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market, positively.



The Global Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market is segmented by drug type, disease type, distribution channel, gender, end-user, and regional distribution. Based on disease type the market is further fragmented into Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand Disease, and others. Hemophilia A disease is the most common among the disease type and thus drives the Global Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market.



The drug type segment has been further segregated into Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Desmopressin, Antifibrinolytics, Fibrin Sealants and Others. The Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates dominated the overall market with 52.91% market share in 2020.

The Region segment is fragmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest leading region in the forecast period.



Some of the major competitors in the market are Bayer AG, Grifols S.A., Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals SA, Sanofi SA, Baxter International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, CSL Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson International, Inc.

The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Key Target Audience:

Bleeding disorders treatment drugs vendors, end-users, service providers and other stakeholders

Distributers and suppliers of bleeding disorders treatment products and services and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to bleeding disorders treatment

Market research and consulting firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Patients Satisfaction

5.3. Factors driving the global bleeding disorder market



6. Global Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Drug Type (Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Desmopressin, Antifibrinolytics, Fibrin Sealants, Others)

6.2.2. By Disease Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand Disease, Others)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online)

6.2.4. By Gender (Male v/s Female)

6.2.5. By End User (Hospitals, Hemophilia Treatment Centers, Research Institutes, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.2.7. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Drug Type

7.2.2. By Disease Type

7.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.2.4. By Gender

7.2.5. By End User

7.2.6. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico)

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market Outlook

7.3.2. Canada Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market Outlook

7.3.3. Mexico Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market Outlook



8. Europe Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market Outlook



9. Asia Pacific Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Bleeding Disorders Drugs Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Bayer AG

13.2.2. Pfizer Inc.

13.2.3. Grifols S.A.

13.2.4. Octapharma AG

13.2.5. Ferring Pharmaceuticals SA

13.2.6. Sanofi SA

13.2.7. Baxter International Inc.

13.2.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.2.9. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

13.2.10. Novo Nordisk A/S

13.2.11. Novartis AG

13.2.12. CSL Limited

13.2.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.2.14. Cadila Healthcare Ltd

13.2.15. Johnson & Johnson International Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



