World Glamping Market Report 2021: Dyrt had 400% More Traffic in the Summer of 2020 Compared to 2019 - Forecast to 2028

The global glamping market size is expected to reach USD 5.41 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Some of the common factors influencing the consumers' willingness to avail glamping stay include a preference for experience-oriented trips over fancy possessions and readiness to pay for luxurious travel. The availability of exotic and unconventional landscapes along with luxurious facilities is influencing young travelers to explore and invest in such services.



Furthermore, with the emergence of social media as a digital advertising platform, market players use it to promote their services. Many glamping service providers offer customized packages to suit consumer demand. This has also been a major factor driving the consumers' willingness to avail of these services. For instance, Honey Glamping, based in New Zealand, offers mobile glamping services at any location in the Great Auckland area and also organizes festivals, staycations, and other occasions.



In the years 2018 and 2019, campsite guests across the country stayed over 125 million nights wherein camping reservations have grown about 34% on lastminute.com. As business for glamping has increased two-fold over the past two years, traditional camping revenue has dropped in the country. Over 1,000 traditional campsites have been closed over the past 20 years in France. The increasing need among consumers to witness new experiences in the country is expected to drive the market for glamping over the forecast period.



With no front desk staff, common areas, no restaurant or bar, and secluded cabins or tents, operators like Getaway, HipCamp, and Tentrr are perfectly positioned to capture this demand. For the glamping brands that do offer a higher level of service, EBITDA margins are still higher than hotel industry standards, reaching up to 50%.



The impact of Covid-19 on many traditional hospitality offerings, such as hotels and restaurants, whereas camping and glamping products have witnessed explosive demand due to their ability to provide socially distant, hygienic, and secluded breaks from the city.



In terms of accommodation type, the cabins and pods segment held the largest share of 45.7% in 2020. Families prefer cabins as they are well equipped with all facilities, especially when they have two or more kids. Cabineering is a new glamping trend that is offered by numerous luxury properties. It gives adventure travelers the comfort of a home and the amenities of a luxury hotel amidst nature.

In addition, cabins and pods offer various safety features, including locks and latches, which is a primary necessity among consumers nowadays. Sky Den, an outdoor-indoor treehouse situated in Northumberland Kielder Forest, and Ditchling Cabin, one of Canopy & Stars recent floating cabins in South Downs National Park, are witnessing a high number of bookings among the U.K. consumers.



The 18 - 32 years age group segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.6% in 2020. As per a report published by Kampgrounds of America, Inc., millennials and Generation Z alone accounted for 60% of the total leisure travelers in the American market for glamping.

Moreover, the growing prominence of sole traveling among females is influencing the gender to opt for glamping. Moreover, among travelers who glamp comprises 20% of couples without children. Thus, a rising number of travelers of the younger generation with higher disposable income are driving the market for glamping.



Europe dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.9% in 2020. In the U.K. the number of glamping trips has doubled between the years 2015 and 2016, rising from about 160,000 trips to over 325,000. In the first 3 months of 2018, 'Cool Camping', which is a glamping holiday specialist company, reported a 50% rise in bookings as compared with the same period in 2017. Increasing awareness about the benefits of glamping among consumers, coupled with the unique experiences it offers, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

As per a report published by The PKF hotel experts group, Getaway observed a 400% increase in bookings when the Trump administration announced a Europe travel ban, and many outposts were close to sold out all summer. Collective Retreats bookings are up 10% in 2020 compared to the same week last year.

The Dyrt, a camping trip planning website, has 400% more traffic in the summer of 2020 compared to 2019. Kampgrounds of America (KOA) reported that over the last year, 20% of their visitors are first-time campers with many of them choosing to ease into the outdoors world via cabins and RV's. Wyoming State Parks saw a 160% increase from April to May 2020 compared to the running average of the previous five years.

Pennsylvania State Parks have seen over one million more visitors so far in 2020 than they did in all of 2019. RV Share, a motorhome rental site, has reported a 1,600% increase in bookings nationwide since April 1st. Based on summer 2020 demand, adventure travel is expected to continue to rebound quickly, while in comparison, Tourism Economics expects overall U.S. travel market spending to recover to 2019 levels in 2024.





