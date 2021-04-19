Radisson Hotel Group debuts its fourth brand in Dubai with the opening of Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills

Radisson Hotel Group debuts its fourth brand in Dubai

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the debut of its fourth brand in the United Arab Emirates, the upscale Radisson, with the opening of Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills. This latest addition brings the group’s presence to 14 hotels in the United Arab Emirates and 77 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation and under development across the Middle East.

Located in a newly-developed, family-friendly neighborhood, the Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills is a perfect home base for both business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel is conveniently situated close to a range of activities and attractions including the nearby IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village and Dubai Autodrome. An ideal location for golfers, Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills is in close proximity to five golf courses such as Trump International Golf Course and Els Golf Club, some of the finest in the Middle East.



Surrounded by lush green parks and community lakes, this upscale, full-service hotel features 481 contemporary, spacious, and stylish hotel rooms and apartments, all with balconies overlooking the majestic fairways and greens. Natural colors and furnishings blend seamlessly to create balanced energy and enhance long-lasting, memorable experiences. While staying at the hotel, guests have access to the fitness center, outdoor pool, complimentary parking and free Wi-Fi. For those who wish to pamper themselves the hotel’s Dreamworks spa features four private treatment areas and one couples room, the perfect place to sit back and relax.

Once a small fishing village, today Dubai is known to be one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world. Home to nearly 200 nationalities, Dubai is truly a melting pot and offers its visitors memorable experiences. From the enchanting old Dubai or the panoramic views of Burj Khalifa to the shimmering beaches and beautiful desert landscape, every district tells a story. Deeply rooted within the culture, hospitality is an intrinsic part of Bedouin lifestyle and these customs can still be found throughout the city today. Discover the warm hospitality, culture and heritage that the vibrant city of Dubai is known for.

“We are delighted to introduce our fourth brand, the fast-growing upscale Radisson, to the United Arab Emirates and open the doors of our fourteenth hotel in the country. The UAE remains a key market for us with a robust pipeline of hotels scheduled to open within the next 24 months. The tourism sector in Dubai continues to grow and flourish as a result of the Emirates’ remarkable vision in creating a world-class destination for entertainment and culture and we are excited to contribute to this growth,” says Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, at Radisson Hotel Group.

Guests can fuel their culinary cravings at one of the hotel's multiple on-site dining options. Located on the ground floor, FireLake Grill House, an elegant mid-western steakhouse with a large outdoor terrace and bar is definitely one of the new neighborhood hangouts. Looking for international classics with a pan asian twist, head to Hessa Street Kitchen where guests can try fresh and seasonal dishes with an authentic feel. The Hills Pool Deck & Shisha Lounge offers grilled items and creative light bites, while basking by the pool throughout the day. Lean back and enjoy your evening in pleasant company while relishing a shisha of your preferred flavor.

Offering the comfy and sophisticated feeling of home, business guests have access to four modern and spacious meeting rooms, fully equipped with state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities. The hotel’s picturesque outdoor areas provide the ideal setting for an outdoor event with sunset views, delicious food and refreshing drinks.

Siddhartha Sattanathan, General Manager Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills, commented, “No matter if for business or leisure, with our dedicated team and modern facilities, we aim to create more meaningful and memorable experiences for our guests. Located in the middle of many residential communities, we look forward to welcoming our new neighbors to dine and stay.”

More than ever, Radisson Hotel Group’s highest priority remains the health and safety of its guests and employees. Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, which are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.



For more information about the hotel, visit our hotel website .



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Katharina Mayr, Regional PR & Communications Manager Middle East

katharina.mayr@radissonhotels.com

Sophie Clarke, Director Consumer PR & Social Media EMEA

sophie.clarke @radissonhotels.com



ABOUT RADISSON

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find harmony in their travel experience. With nature-inspired design, and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment. Committed to building meaningful relationships with guests, Radisson has a Yes I Can! service attitude to ensure the satisfaction of every guest. Radisson hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website . Or connect with Radisson on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube



RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,500 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

For more information, visit our corporate website . Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments