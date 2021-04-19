American Oncology Network & Sarah Cannon Research Institute Expand Cancer Research Collaboration with Addition of Zangmeister Cancer Center

Fort Myers, Fla. & Nashville, Tenn., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) and Sarah Cannon Research Institute announced today the addition of AON partner practice Zangmeister Cancer Center (Zangmeister), as a strategic research site. Hematology/Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge, La., and Messino Cancer Centers in Asheville, N.C., both partner practices of AON, are also strategic research sites under this partnership.

Clinical trials will now be offered as a part of Zangmeister’s oncology services at its cancer center in Columbus, Ohio. Zangmeister physicians deliver the most advanced cancer treatments customized for each patient so they can achieve the best possible outcome. Zangmeister Medical Oncologists serving patients in Columbus are Dr. Tarek Chidiac, Dr. Patrick Elwood, Dr. Mark Knapp, Dr. Jeanna Knoble, Dr. Sameh Mikhail, Dr. Timothy Moore, Dr. Taral Patel, Dr. Jorge Rios, Dr. Mark Segal, Dr. Kothai Sundaram, Dr. Emily Whitman, Dr. Jeffrey Zangmeister and Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Luis Vaccarello.

“The physicians at Zangmeister Cancer Center are truly dedicated to improving the lives and the health of their patients,” said AON CEO Todd Schonherz. “Their partnership with Sarah Cannon Research Institute enables access to a broader range of innovative research studies within the community, matching patients with potentially life-saving treatments.”

AON is currently comprised of an expanding network of partner practices across 16 states. AON practices offer in-house laboratory, pathology and oral pharmacy services all under one roof so that patients can receive the care they need in one location. Research has shown that having easy and convenient access to expert physician care and a comprehensive range of treatments and support services close to home is vital to a patient’s well-being. By collaborating with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, which is a global leader in offering community-based clinical trials, AON is expanding opportunities for patients to participate in cutting-edge cancer research, while reducing the need to drive long distances or travel out of state for care.

Sarah Cannon Research Institute pioneered the first community-based oncology drug development program in the United States and has grown to become a global leader in early phase research, conducting more than 500 first-in-human studies to date. Through its efforts to advance therapies for patients, Sarah Cannon Research Institute has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last decade and enrolls thousands of patients on clinical trials annually throughout its network of strategic research sites.

“By expanding our collaboration with AON, we will further advance our mission to bring the latest therapies through clinical trials into the Columbus, Ohio community,” said Howard A. “Skip” Burris, III, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Sarah Cannon. “We look forward to working together with the experts at Zangmeister Cancer Center to provide even greater access to cutting-edge therapies that patients vitally need, close to home.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC:

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 92 physicians and 62 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare’s Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world’s leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. A leader in drug development, Sarah Cannon has led more than 500 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations.

