GameSquare Esports Congratulates the REC.LGD Team for Winning the CrossFire Grand Final in China

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, congratulates the REC.LGD team for outstanding results at the CrossFire Mobile League (“CFML”) and the CrossFire Pro League (“CFPL”) Grand Final held in China. The team won its second consecutive season in the CFML, overcoming eStar Gaming in an exciting league final and the CFPL team placed second in their grand final against All Gamers. The team has shown steady progress throughout the season and receives prize money of 1,750,000 RMB for their efforts in the grand final matches and throughout the CrossFire seasons. CrossFire is one of the biggest games globally with a lifetime total of 1 billion users in 80 countries worldwide.



“I am thrilled by the hard work that the team has put into making this season a massive success,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Finishing first and second in the CrossFire Mobile League and CrossFire Pro League is a great accomplishment for the players and a reflection of the skill, the talent and the dedication required to play esports at the highest level. We know that there is a massive opportunity in China and we expect the continued success of the REC.LGD team will help to increase awareness and to grow meaningful relationships with brands seeking to bridge the gap to the large gaming and esports communities in Asia and globally.”

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, Gaming Community Network (“GCN”), a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

