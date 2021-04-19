TELUS congratulates the Honourable John P. Manley, P.C., O.C. on Institute of Corporate Directors Fellowship Award

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS proudly congratulates one of the longest-serving members of its Board of Directors, the Honourable John P. Manley, P.C., O.C., for receiving a 2021 Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Fellowship Award . The ICD Fellowship Award recognizes excellence by corporate directors in Canada and honours individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Canadian enterprises and not-for-profit organizations through their governance leadership in the boardroom.



“On behalf of the TELUS team and our Board of Directors, I extend my enthusiastic congratulations to John on this well-deserved recognition,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As a member of our Board, John has demonstrated exceptional professionalism, guidance and integrity, contributing to TELUS’ success over the course of his tenure. This distinction from the ICD is a reflection of John’s tremendous dedication to the diverse organizations that have benefited markedly from his counsel and leadership throughout his impressive career.”

Mr. Manley has been a member of TELUS’ Board of Directors since 2012 and is currently the Chair of TELUS’ Corporate Governance Committee. Under his leadership and guidance, TELUS is leading the way in board diversity by adopting and surpassing its board diversity targets for gender, visible minority and Indigenous representation this year. TELUS is one of only a few Canadian corporations to adopt diversity policies and targets beyond gender, ensuring diverse representation at the highest level of its leadership.

Mr. Manley is currently a Senior Business Advisor with the law firm Bennett Jones LLP and was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Canada from 2010 to 2018. From 2004 to 2009, he served as counsel to McCarthy Tétrault LLP, a national law firm. Prior to that, Mr. Manley had a 16-year career in politics, serving as Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister in the portfolios of Industry, Foreign Affairs and Finance. John obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Ottawa. He is certified as a Chartered Director by McMaster University and holds Honorary Doctorates from the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, the University of Toronto, Western University, the University of Windsor and York University. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

