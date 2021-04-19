LGI Homes Opens New Community North of Denver

DENVER, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Hidden Creek, a new community located north of Denver in Frederick. Incredible community amenities, amazing mountain views and upgraded homes combine for a unique opportunity for affordable homeownership in the Denver area.



Hidden Creek is located in the charming town of Frederick, approximately 27 miles from downtown Denver. Frederick is one of the fastest growing cities in Colorado yet maintains a small-town feel with a rich history and culture. An array of parks and recreation opportunities abound in Frederick including the Carbon Valley Recreation Center, Centennial Park, Frederick Recreation Area and multiple golf courses. The exceptional schools in the St. Vrain Valley School District have received multiple awards and recognition. The town is also home to a variety of events and festivals throughout the year, helping create community amongst residents.

At Hidden Creek, homeowners enjoy unparalleled views of the Rocky Mountains. An extensive walking and biking trail system can be found throughout the community. The neighborhood will also include two family-friendly parks, both offering a playground, swing set, park benches, picnic area, shade ramada and open green space.

LGI Homes offers a lineup of three, four and five-bedroom homes spanning one or two stories. With professional front yard landscaping and two-tone exterior paint schemes, the homes at Hidden Creek offer superb curb appeal. Ranging from 1,465 square feet to 2,684 square feet, each home offers open-concept living areas, private master suites and fully fenced back yards. Select homes have wide front porches, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and taking in the serene landscape. Loaded with the upgrades included in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, homeowners will find the features and finishes they are seeking without the extra cost. Chef-ready kitchens include sprawling granite countertops, smoke wood cabinets with crown molding, and undermount sinks with Moen® faucets and Power Clean™ spray technology. A full suite of stainless steel Whirpool® kitchen appliances are also included, with a gas range stove, refrigerator with built-in ice maker, dishwasher and microwave. Throughout the kitchen, dining and living areas, you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring and an abundance of natural light from the low-E double-pane windows. New homes at Hidden Creek start in the $430s.

For more information about homes for sale at Hidden Creek, please call 866-831-4955 ext 628 or visit LGIHomes.com/HiddenCreek. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

