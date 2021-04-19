New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Fuel Cell System Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039465/?utm_source=GNW





The outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 has not impacted the market as badly as it has to the other automotive segments. The demand took a shock during the lockdown period but it is expected that the market will gain the momentum during 2021 and high growth will continue during the forecast period.



The automotive fuel cell market is a revolutionary development that reduces the cost of infrastructure and other resources. The fuel cells use either hydrogen or methane as the primary energy provider. Both the fuel cells are cleaner sources of fuel, as against the conventional lithium-ion battery cells.



Eight of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers have plans to commercialize fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) by 2025. With the recent Volkswagen emissions scandal, China has made efforts to promote fuel cell technology in automobiles.



Various companies are coming together to work together in the fuel cell technology, as in March 2021, Toyota teamed up with Hino Motors for heavy-duty fuel cell trucks. Under this, Hino’s Profia truck will be featuring Toyota’s polymer electrolyte fuel-cell stacks.



Key Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Fuel Cell Systems in Commercial Vehicles



With the growing environmental concerns, governments and environmental agencies are enacting stringent emission norms and laws, which are expected to increase the manufacturing cost of fuel-efficient diesel engines in the coming years. As a result, the new commercial vehicle diesel engines segment is expected to register a sluggish growth rate during the short term.



Additionally, conventional fossil fuel powered commercial vehicles, especially trucks and buses, are responsible for increasing transportation emission. The advent of fuel cell commercial vehicles, which are considered as low or zero-emission vehicles, is anticipate to reduce vehicular emissions emitted by heavy commercial vehicles.



Moreover, initiatives by government bodies around the world to opt for green energy mobility in order to curtail and curb transportation pollution is a key factor that is projected to drive the fuel cell commercial vehicle market in the near future.For instance,



- In April 2020, India’s largest power producer and a central PSU under Ministry of Power, NTPC Ltd, has invited global expression of interest to provide 10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FC) based electric buses and an equal number of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based electric cars in Leh and Delhi.

- In November 2019, government-backed Chinese businesses like Beiqi Foton Motor, which is a truck and bus manufacturer announced that it will invest USD 2.6 billion in alternate energy vehicles, which includes fuel cell engines. The company plans to deploy 200,000 new energy commercial vehicles by 2025.



Europe is Expected to Witness Higher Growth Rate over the Forecast Period



Various major companies are active in the automotive fuel cell system market in Europe. For instance, in March 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it is planning to develop automotive fuel cell (FC) system components and commercialize them by 2022. In addition to FC stacks, which are under development, the company will be developing integrated systems that will combine key components of fuel cell vehicles (FCV), including hydrogen gas injectors and air valves.



Moreover, in March 2021, Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group founded a fuel cell joint venture. The Volvo Group acquired 50% shares in the existing Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG with around EUR 0.6 billion. The new joint venture, cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG will be the world’s leading manufacturers of fuel cells.



Companies active in the region are constantly working on new materials and new fuel cell technologies and are spending in expansion of their facilities. It is expected to continue in the coming years as some companies have shown their intent on fuel cell technology by announcing upcoming investments. For instance,



- In December 2020, Novares announced that it had developed a lightweight and affordable plastic fuel cell stack. The plastic fuel cell offers a weight saving of 35% and a cost saving of 25% compared with the standard metal alternatives.

- In January 2021, Ricardo announced an initial investment of GBP 2.5 million to build a hydrogen development and test facility at its Shoreham Technical Centre in the United Kingdom. The new facility will be supporting the company’s existing projects in hydrogen fuel cells and green alternative fuels.



Competitive Landscape

The automotive fuel cell system market is dominated by players, such as Ballard Power Systems Inc., Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd, Hydrogenics, and Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV. These companies have been expanding their business by new innovative technologies so that they can have an edge over their competitors.



- In September 2019, Hyundai collaborated with Cummins in order to explore opportunities to develop new generation fuel cell technology that would power future vehicles. Hyundai fuel cell technology and Cummins electric motors together expanded their new electric and fuel cell powertrains so that they intend to work with North American OEMs for the integration of these systems into their vehicles.

- In October 2019, Bosch signed an agreement with Sweden’s Powercell to mass-produce hydrogen fuel cells, as they take less time to refuel than electric car batteries, thereby, making them more suitable for use in vehicles rather than staying on roads.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039465/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________