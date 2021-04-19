Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Two Industry Leaders as New Independent Members to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the appointment of Dr. Leila Alland and Mr. Donald Wuchterl as new independent members to its Board of Directors.



“Leila and Donald bring a collective wealth of diverse biologics experience to Abeona that spans clinical development and manufacturing of cell therapy and gene therapy products, as we continue to focus on the mission of bringing our novel gene and cell therapies to patients who currently have no approved treatment options,” said Steven H. Rouhandeh, Chairman of Abeona’s Board of Directors. “Their relevant expertise and backgrounds complement those of our current directors, and I look forward to relying on the fresh perspectives of our strengthened and expanded board to help guide Abeona’s corporate strategy and operational execution going forward.”

Dr. Alland, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist and accomplished physician-scientist, has been working in the biopharmaceutical industry since 2001 to bring novel therapies to patients. Dr. Alland is currently Chief Medical Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. Previously, Dr. Alland served as Chief Medical Officer at Affimed, and prior to that she held the same position at Tarveda Therapeutics. Dr. Alland also held leadership positions at AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, and Schering-Plough, where she worked on a broad range of oncology products from early to late-stage development and contributed to multiple successful drug approvals.

Dr. Alland obtained her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine, and her B.A. in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania. She completed her residency in Pediatrics at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and her fellowship in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at The New York Hospital and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Earlier in her career, Dr. Alland served as Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where she was awarded the James S. McDonnell Foundation Scholar Award and pursued basic cancer research while also caring for children with cancer and blood disorders. Since 2020, Dr. Alland has served on the Board of Directors of Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company developing engineered cellular and antibody therapies to treat cancer. Dr. Alland is a member of the Scientific Advisory Council of Columbia University's Center for Radiological Research and serves as a scientific reviewer for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Mr. Wuchterl brings over 29 years of experience in the life sciences industry, with senior roles in operations and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). He has significant experience building and leading current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing organizations and facilities. Mr. Wuchterl currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Manufacturing Officer at T-knife Therapeutics, a next-generation T-cell receptor company developing innovative therapeutics for the benefit of solid tumor patients and their families. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations & Quality at Audentes Therapeutics (an Astellas Company), a gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare neuromuscular diseases. Prior to Audentes, Mr. Wuchterl served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cytovance Biologics, and held positions of increasing responsibility with Dendreon, Shire HGT, Amgen, Biogen Idec and Roche. Mr. Wuchterl has a B.S. in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University and an M.B.A. from Fitchburg State University.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases.

