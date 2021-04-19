BioShin Limited Broadens Senior Leadership Team with Veteran Pharma and Biotech Strategy and Business Development Executive

SHANGHAI, China, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioShin Limited, biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, life-improving treatments for patients with neuro-immune diseases in China and the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the appointment of David Chung as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Business Development. David will be responsible for driving BioShin Strategy, focusing on expanding the company’s pipeline through innovative partnerships where BioShin will, as needed, partner on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel medicines to the benefit of patients in the Asia-Pacific region. David will report to Karl Lintel, CEO of BioShin.



As a veteran of the pharma and biotech industry, David has over 20 years of experience working with both biotechnology and top Multi-National Companies. Before joining BioShin, David was Vice President of Business Development at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, a public US biotech company. Prior to that, David held various senior roles in Strategy, Corporate Development, and Business Development at Bristol Myers Squibb, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Johnson & Johnson. He was also a Vice President, Health Care Analyst at Lehman Brothers.

David holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. David is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

“We warmly welcome David, and we are more than excited to have him join the BioShin team,” said Karl Lintel, CEO of BioShin. “David brings to BioShin deep experience in Strategy and Business Development. We believe that, under his leadership, we can leverage BioShin as a preferred partner for companies seeking entry into China and other Asia Pacific markets.”

"BioShin is a rapidly growing and innovative biopharmaceutical company," said David Chung. "I'm very pleased to join a company that combines a strong emphasis on science and innovation with an entrepreneurial culture in the service of addressing unmet medical needs in Asia. Patient needs in China drive everything BioShin does. By providing much-needed treatment options for neuro-immune disorders, BioShin will be at the forefront of the country’s healthcare revolution. I look forward to working with the team to further build out a robust, innovative pipeline that benefits patients."

About BioShin

Based in Shanghai, BioShin Limited is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, life-improving treatments for patients with neuro-immune diseases in China and the Asia-Pacific region. BioShin has a proven and established, late-stage portfolio from its strategic partner, U.S.-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is poised to quickly launch novel medicines for patients in need. Beyond its current research and development portfolio, BioShin’s strategic vision also includes partnering with biopharmaceutical companies, inside and outside China, that seek to discover, develop, and commercialize assets in the region. By bringing together promising assets and a diverse management team with international expertise, BioShin is growing a nimble organization with an entrepreneurial spirit to serve patients throughout the region. For more information, please visit www.bioshin.com.

