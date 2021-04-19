Kymera Therapeutics Honored by Boston Business Journal as a 2021 Best Places to Work Company

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has named Kymera Therapeutics to its 2021 Best Places to Work, an exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.



"Kymera was founded with the mission to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative therapies while leading the evolution of a powerful new class of protein degrader medicines. Our goal is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of novel medicines targeting disease-causing proteins that were previously intractable. While this is an ambitious task, we have been building Kymera to make this goal a reality through our most important asset – our people – dedicated scientists, experienced drug hunters, and a team committed to changing lives through the advancement of our science,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. "We are honored to be acknowledged as one of BBJ’s Best Places to Work. We work hard to continue to foster a company culture of transparency, inclusion, communication, problem-solving, and innovation. In 2021 and beyond, we plan to continue to grow and strengthen our organizational capabilities in order to deliver on the potential of inventing and advancing a new class of protein degrader medicines for patients.”

The 80 companies honored in 2021 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate, and more. Businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by BBJ’s partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits. Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

