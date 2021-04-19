Celon Pharma Hosting a Virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, April 21st

KIELPIN, Poland, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celon Pharma S.A. today announced that it will host a virtual Capital Markets Day to be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.



The webinar will feature a discussion hosted by Key Opinion Leader Dr. Piotr Wierzbiński and fellow scientists - Prof. Joanna Chorostowska-Wynimko, Instytut Gruzlicy i Chorob, and Prof. Eduard Vieta, University of Barcelona, covering leading pipeline assets such as esketamine in bipolar depression, and other programs in solid tumors and inflammatory disease.

Celon's management team will also provide a corporate business update with a discussion of important financial metrics.

A Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

Piotr Wierzbiński, PhD is a doctor of Medical Sciences, and Medical Doctor and is a graduate with honors of the Faculty of Medicine of the Medical University of Łódź, Poland. From 2006 to 2014 he held the position of assistant in the Clinic of Adult Psychiatry of the Medical University of Łódź, Poland. Currently, Piotr maintains a private medical practice. He is also a member of the Polish Psychiatrists’ Association and a member of International Society for Sports Psychiatry. He is the author of over 70 medical publications including those concerning panels on epidemiology and pharmacotherapy in psychiatry, sports psychiatry, on suicide, and on the overlapping fields of somatic medicine and psychiatry.

Joanna Chorostowska-Wynimko – MD, PhD is a Professor of Medicine, Head of the Department of Genetics and Clinical Immunology and a Consultant in Respiratory Medicine at the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases (NITLD) in Warsaw, Poland. She is the current Secretary General of the European Respiratory Society (2019-2022). Professor Chorostowska-Wynimko received training as a post-doctoral researcher at Department of Physiology and Molecular Biology, Medical College of Ohio (2001–2002), and at the Urology Research Center, Medical University of Toledo (2009). She has also received Board certification in Laboratory Immunodiagnostics (2011), Respiratory Diseases (2001), and Internal Medicine (1997).

Professor Chorostowska-Wynimko is widely published with over 220 articles in peer-reviewed journals, and is a principal investigator and coordinator on many clinical studies and scientific programs. Professor Chorostowska-Wynimko’s clinical interest is mostly devoted to molecular diagnostic of lung cancer (ctDNA, liquid biopsy, novel biomarkers) as well as COPD and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. She is a coordinator of the National Expert Group for Lung Cancer, member of the Medical Steering Committee and leaf of the Cross-Border Care Committee of the European Reference Network-LUNG. coordinator of the Central-Eastern European Alpha-1 Network, coordinator of the National Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Registry, and head of the Polish Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Diagnostic Lab.

Eduard Vieta Professor of Psychiatry and Chair at the University of Barcelona and Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at the Hospital Clinic, where he also leads the Bipolar and Depressive Disorders Program in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. His unit is one of the worldwide leaders in clinical care, teaching and research on affective disorders. Dr. Vieta is also the current Scientific Director of the Spanish Research Network on Mental Health (CIBERSAM). He has received the Aristotle award (2005), the Mogens Schou award (2007), the Strategic Research award of the Spanish Society of Biological Psychiatry (2009), the Official College of Physicians award to Professional Excellence (2011), the Colvin Price on Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research by the Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation (2012), the Clinical Neuroscience Lilly award by the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology (CINP 2014), the Simon Bolivar Award (American Psychiatric Association 2017) and the Research Price of the World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry (WFSBP, 2017). He has been named twice best psychiatrist in Spain (Monitor sanitario, El Español), honorary member of the Spanish Society of Biological Psychiatry, and Doctor Honoris Causa by the University of Valencia. He has authored more than 950 original articles, 450 book chapters and 45 books. His h index is 134 and has over 66.000 citations (Google Scholar), which makes him the most cited scientist worldwide in the field of bipolar disorder over the last 8 years and one of the world’s most influential scientific minds, according to Clarivate Analytics ranking (Highly Cited). His papers have over 600.000 downloads. Furthermore, he is Editor-in-Chief of European Neuropsychopharmacology and has served as invited professor at McLean Hospital and Harvard University and as neuroscience scientific advisor to the European Presidency.

ABOUT CELON PHARMA

Celon Pharma is an integrated biopharmaceutical company which designs, develops, manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products. It was founded in 2002 by Maciej Wieczorek, PhD. The Company currently has approx. 450 employees. It employs approx. 160 scientists responsible for research and development, half of whom either have a PhD or are in the process of acquiring their PhD. The Company's pipeline includes more than a dozen projects for the development of innovative drugs with therapeutic groups such as oncology, neuro-psychiatry, autoimmunity and metabolism. The Company has its own research and development laboratories, which allow it to develop its own pharmaceutical technologies by using extensive laboratory equipment resources, as well as the experience and expertise of its staff. It also has a modern manufacturing facility where dry pharmaceutical forms are manufactured. Over the last few years, the Company has introduced products into the market in the following therapeutic areas: oncology, central nervous system diseases, cardiology, HIV treatment, respiratory diseases. The Company has been developing the technology for manufacturing inhalation drugs and several projects of innovative drugs since 2007. It has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016. www.celonpharma.com

