Daré Bioscience Appoints Dr. Sophia N. Ononye-Onyia to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced the appointment of Sophia N. Ononye-Onyia, PhD MPH MBA to its Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to add Dr. Ononye-Onyia to the Daré Board,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and CEO. “Sophia has demonstrated the value of her leadership to global biopharmaceutical companies throughout her career. Her experience supporting commercialization of women's health products positions her to provide strategic guidance as our product candidates advance toward commercialization, and as we explore the variety of go-to-market partnering strategies to enhance their value for our shareholders.”

Dr. Ononye-Onyia is the founder and CEO of The Sophia Consulting Firm, which provides strategic marketing and communications consulting services to pharmaceutical, biotech and health tech companies. Dr. Ononye-Onyia is also the creator, host and producer of the Amplifying Scientific Innovation Video Podcast which provides a platform for senior executives in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries to share their perspectives on the pharmaceutical industry on critical issues such as health equity, inclusion and diversity. Previously, Dr. Ononye-Onyia served in a variety of senior leadership roles including Executive Vice President, Managing Director at Rx Medical Dynamics LLC where she provided strategy consulting services related to commercial preparedness for global biopharmaceutical companies across various therapeutic areas including women’s health; Head of Corporate Communications of OncoSec Medical Inc., a biotechnology company focused on cytokine-based intratumoral cancer immunotherapies; and Director of Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice of The Beacon Group, a growth strategy consulting firm.

“I’m immensely honored and delighted to join the Daré Board at a pivotal point in the Company’s trajectory as it prepares to achieve several meaningful portfolio objectives inclusive of the commerciazation of DARE-BV1,” said Dr. Sophia Ononye-Onyia. “I look forward to utilizing my multidisciplinary background, passion for scientific innovations and demonstrated proficiency in global commercialization programs to advance Daré’s leadership position in women’s health.”

Dr. Ononye-Onyia was recently selected to join the inaugural class of the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network, serves on the Advisory Council of the Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network and is President of the New York Chapter Board of Directors for the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. Dr. Ononye-Onyia also serves as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Yale University Office of Cooperative Research. Dr. Ononye-Onyia received a PhD in Medicinal Chemistry and MBA from the University of Connecticut, a Master’s in Public Health from Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo, and a BS Honors in Chemistry, with a specialization in Biochemistry, from Bowling Green State University. Dr. Ononye-Onyia completed her postdoctoral training in breast medical oncology research at the Yale School of Medicine.



About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

