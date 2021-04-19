Motor City Electric Co. makes clean energy commitment with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Detroit, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motor City Electric Co., a company specializing in the design, construction and maintenance of industrial electrical systems and one of the largest electrical contractors in the U.S., today announced its enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program. Through the program, Motor City Electric will match 60% of the energy use at its Detroit and Ann Arbor locations to DTE’s clean energy projects, a commitment that will offset greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to driving a passenger car 840,000 miles.*

Motor City Electric has served the greater Detroit Area for nearly 70 years. The company provides electrical construction services across a wide range of industries and works with leading Detroit companies including General Motors, Bedrock and Olympia Development. Motor City Electric has also partnered with DTE on numerous projects over the last 40 years and has expertise in servicing the utility industry through work on overhead lines, substations, renewable energy projects and other needs.

“Sustainability is important to our company,” said Dave Volkman, senior vice president at Motor City Electric Utilities Co. “Using MIGreenPower to match our energy use to renewable energy was an easy decision to make. It enables us to achieve our environmental targets and support Michigan jobs created through building, operating and maintaining local wind and solar projects.”

Motor City Electric joins more than 300 Michigan businesses and 28,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their impact on the environment. Prominent business subscribers include General Motors, Ford Motor Company, the University of Michigan and the Detroit Zoo. Launched in 2017, MIGreenPower now ranks among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the U.S.

“By enrolling in MIGreenPower, Motor City Electric is continuing a long-standing partnership with our company,” said Brian Calka, director of DTE’s Renewable Solutions team. “With so many companies focused on greening their operations, we are proud to offer MIGreenPower as an affordable, maintenance-free option our customers can use to reduce their carbon footprint.”

About Motor City Electric

Motor City Electric Co., is an ESOP (employee owned) company established in the state of Michigan in 1952. MCE continues to find success in advanced technologies, while constantly expanding the scope their capabilities. Motor City Electric Co.’s broad service base encompasses a wide range of industries served by our various specialized divisions. Each division is committed to the MCE standards of excellence in performance and service that its’ customers have come to expect. MCE’s operations have grown to serve a wide audience of customers and their electrical needs from basic electrical wiring to comprehensive design/build, design/assist, and pre-construction management.



About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

