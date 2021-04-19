TrackX Hires Chief Marketing Officer to drive Supply Chain and Sustainability Initiatives

DENVER, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX, a leading supply chain asset tracking, collaboration and performance optimization platform announced that it has hired technology marketing veteran Michael Himmelfarb as its Chief Marketing Officer. TrackX has recently shifted its focus on leveraging its SaaS based enterprise solution platform to help companies meet their supply chain objectives and support their environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Michael’s extensive background and recent experience in sustainability and blockchain’s encrypted ledger technologies will help TrackX grow its brand and establish TrackX as a leading provider of supply chain execution and sustainability solutions.



Himmelfarb brings 30 years of marketing, product management and leadership experience with a variety of emerging technology and data-driven businesses. Most recently, he founded HG Partners, a strategy and product marketing consultancy that helps emerging growth technology companies accelerate their growth. Previously he was an SVP at Nielsen in charge of a US$250M+ global portfolio of consumer analytics businesses. At Nielsen and before that at Clorox, he assisted some of the world’s leading manufacturing companies leverage data, analytics and a broad array of technologies to fuel growth and operational efficiency.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the TrackX team,” said Himmelfarb. “Today’s companies recognize the financial and brand-building benefits of meeting environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) demands from their consumers, partners, employees and investors. TrackX is uniquely positioned to add tracking, transparency and trust to their supply chain, the critical piece to meeting ESG goals. I’m looking forward to helping TrackX grow by building its reputation as the premier supply chain ecosystem collaboration hub, and bringing to market products that will help clients make a big social impact while generating stronger business performance.”

“I am excited to welcome Michael to our executive team,” said Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO. “He represents our investment in accelerating TrackX’s growth by capitalizing on industry trends towards tracing, tracking, ESG and sustainability. His experiences using new technologies, data and analytics to drive better business results meshes well with our vision for the company. Importantly, he brings great insight into our customers’ needs and a strong network in the areas of sustainability and enabling technologies. Michael will help us to become a leading voice in sustainable supply chain transformation and in the growth of TrackX’s overall impact with clients and ultimately their consumers.”

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc., based in Denver, Colorado, is a SaaS-based, enterprise asset management and supply chain solutions company. TrackX empowers companies with the tracing, tracking, transparency and trust they need to operate more sustainable and better performing supply chains. The Company’s KeyChain platform leverages multiple auto-ID and sensor technologies, blockchain, comprehensive analytics and integrations with other business systems to capture and prove the origin, movement, authenticity, chain of custody, composition, location and other attributes related to products and assets throughout the supply chain. Clients use the TrackX platform, Keychain, to leverage this data in order to gain operating efficiency, securely collaborate with ecosystem partners, and manage and report on sustainability initiatives. Please visit www.trackx.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Harvie, TrackX Holdings Inc.

investor@trackx.com

303-325-7300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur including the Company’s anticipated pipeline and value of current and customer deployments and future opportunities are the managements best estimates and cannot be guaranteed or relied upon and is forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.