The middle east poultry market was valued at USD 26,871.73 million in 2020, and it is projected to recording a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, 2021-2026

However, the sales of food products, including poultry through e-commerce resulted in supporting the market penetration during the pandemic. Statistics based on an online survey conducted by Dubai-based Choueiri Group revealed that in the month of April 2020, 55% of the population purchased grocery items via. online channels. On the contrary, only 6% used to practice online buying before the outbreak, which depicts the vast transformation of the country technologically.

- Over the medium-term, the increase in the demand for animal protein, along with the increasing preference for low-fat and high-protein diet among the consumers is expected to lead to a remarkable increase in the consumption of poultry meat. As modern trade channels continue to expand, the demand for chilled and frozen poultry meat is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

- The poultry market across the Middle Eastern region is expected to stay as import-dependent, since weather conditions, along with less availability of arable land hinders expansion growth. However, R&D in terms of enhancing the poultry genetics is in line and once achieved, specific countries might produce enough to suffice domestic consumption.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Poultry in Food Service Sector



The food sector has been prominent across most of the international ground and has witnessed a strong acceptance among the Middle Eastern consumers. The foodservice sector has surfaced as one of the most promising sectors in the region and has grown exponentially over the past years with increasing investments, with a trend of pointing towards an enduring future growth. For instance, in partnership with Pearl Investments in 2016, the U.S. fast-food chain, Smashburger, began its expansion in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and planned to open 26 restaurants across the two countries over the next several years, in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.



The growing demand for poultry meat, inclusive of products, such as processed burger and sausages, is expected to have a significant penetration across the foodservice sector, mostly through the QSR segment. Moreover, poultry meat is anticipated to be one of the most preferred choices among consumers, citing regular protein intake, and readily available products across retail shelves and restaurant menus.



Increasing Domestic Poultry Production as well as Imports



According to a report by the Ministry of Development and Planning Statistics (MDPS) for 2013-2017, countries, such as Qatar, have gained some self-sufficiency in poultry meat that stood at 10% while the same for eggs was 14%. Most of the demand in the region is met through imports. Moreover, governments in the region have been continuing to provide various types of assistance to domestic poultry farms. For instance, in January 2020, the Saudi Arabian government removed most subsidies on imported animal feed and, in the case of poultry, moved to subsidies based on production. Thus, increasing domestic poultry production, driven by increasing government inititatives, suported by imports are expected to boost the market for poultry products.



Competitive Landscape

Middle East poultry market is competitive, with numerous domestic and regional players distributing their meat offerings. Leading market players are strongly competing in the product portfolio, quality, and certifications, with some of the major competitive strategies being expansions and partnerships. Moreover, the market depicts a wide presence of unorganized butchers and meat shops catering to the market on a domestic level. The poultry meat market of across is dominated by key organized players operating on a large scale across the country and the whole of the Middle East. Owing to this factor, Al-Watania Poultry, Fakieh Farms (Fakieh Group), Almarai Company, and Tanmiah Food Group are some of the leading market players. To widen their scope of operations and expand the business opportunities, leading meat manufacturers are expanding their meat business in the region by increasing their production units and launching their new product lines to gain a competitive advantage



