Predictmedix Announces Technology Deployments at Major Office Towers in Calgary and Edmonton in Partnership With Aspen Properties

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce deployment of Safe Entry Stations at 4 key office towers in downtown Calgary and Edmonton in partnership with Apsen Properties and Juiceworks Exhibits (Juiceworks). Calgary’s The Edison, Palliser Complex, The Ampersand and Edmonton’s Bell Tower are raising the bar by providing a completely voluntary infectious disease symptom screening option for their tenants. This is a multi-unit, 24 month contract.



Safe Entry Stations are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Military-grade multispectral cameras use thermal imaging and a proprietary hardware configuration to capture data patterns that are analyzed instantly. They provide an immediate assessment of individuals looking to access shared spaces by screening for multiple symptoms associated with infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. Moreover, the technology is 100% non-invasive, expediting the screening process even at high volume locations.

This ground-breaking technology is poised to change the way we look at the screening and diagnosis of infectious diseases. Our autonomous, comprehensive AI algorithms are continuously evolving via machine learning, are deployed instantly on the cloud, and deliver a multi-symptom analysis within seconds.

Safe Entry was first brought to Aspen’s Co-founder, Scott Hutcheson's attention, by long-time friend Michelle Cameron Coulter. Alberta's first Olympic Gold Medal Winner and an active member of multiple community organizations, Coulter commented: "As soon as I learned about Safe Entry, I knew I wanted to be involved. Having the opportunity to play a part in helping re-open our City, Province and Country is an incredible honour. This ground-breaking technology can meaningfully improve our current quality of life. I am not surprised that the team at Aspen chose to lead the way in our city.

“We are happy to have Safe Entry Stations in our buildings,” affirms R. Scott Hutcheson, Executive Chair, Aspen Properties. “This form of high volume symptom screening has added an innovative tool to our properties, and offers peace of mind to our tenants and guests in these uncertain times.”

"Working with Scott and the whole team at Aspen has been a pleasure. I have great respect for their commitment to their tenants and desire to pave the way in creating safe spaces," says Jonathan Auger, President & Founder of JUICEWORKS.

Regarding this new partnership, Dr. Rahul Kushwah of PREDICTMEDIX commented:

"We are excited to partner with Aspen Properties as they are a large property management company in Western Canada and are seen as true visionaries in the industry. These deployments pave the way for our further expansion into the commercial real estate sector and being the high-profile locations these are, they offer us great visibility and an unique opportunity to showcase our cutting edge technologies."



For more details on this release please click on the following video interview:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/I93M5N2JAGE?feature=oembed

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com.

Source: JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS

About ASPEN PROPERTIES

Aspen Properties is a privately-held, boutique real estate company that owns and manages commercial office space in downtown Calgary and Edmonton. Aspen focuses on creating welcoming work spaces where people feel connected, get inspired, and know they belong.

Together with their investment partners, Aspen Properties owns and manages approximately 3.8 million square feet of office space in Calgary and Edmonton (plus nearly 3,500 highly sought-after parking spaces in downtown Calgary and Edmonton). Aspen’s current assets comprise 14 buildings—eleven in Calgary, three in Edmonton and development sites in each city.

Aspen buildings typically offer modern and flexible workspaces, full-service meeting and conference facilities, and an unparalleled collection of amenities—gyms, basketball courts, shared bikes, showers & change rooms, and secure bike parking.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses artificial intelligence to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. has expanded its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: “The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.”

For further information, please contact:

Ehsan Agahi, Investor Relations

Tel: 778 229 4319

Email: IR@predictmedix.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/642629ff-78cf-4e8d-81ee-3f2017161f9e