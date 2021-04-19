Blockchain Foundry Expands Leadership Team with Key Management Hires

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its leadership team with two key management hires who joined the Company today.



Fulvio Ciano is joining the Company as Director of Software Development Consulting & Delivery and will be responsible for all aspects of BCF’s consulting practice and associated software delivery. Mr. Ciano is a seasoned software executive with decades of experience managing delivery teams.

Peter Jubb is joining the Company as Executive Creative Director and will be responsible for all aspects of BCF’s product design, branding, and creative content. Mr. Jubb has over 20 years’ experience as a creative director and information architect and brings a wealth of practical experience to the team.

Mr. Ciano and Mr. Jubb will both join the Company’s executive committee and will have direct input into BCF’s strategy going forward.

“We are excited to welcome Fulvio and Peter to the BCF team, and we look forward to their contributions as we continue to grow the business,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF. “We are in the process of expanding into new product areas while continuing to grow our established consulting business, and these new additions to the team will dramatically accelerate our growth trajectory.”

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

