Global $98.9 Million Organs-on-chips Markets to 2025 - Growing Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

The "Global Organs-on-chips Market (2020-2025) by Type, Application, End-user Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organs-on-chips Market is estimated to be USD 23.86 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 98.9 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.9%.



Market Dynamics



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of organs-on-chips, technological advancements and new products launches, growing number of partnerships and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and organs-on-chips manufacturers, and growing need for early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late stage drug failure.



Recent Developments

CN Bio and Imperial College London collaborated to harness CN Bio's liver-on-chip technology to advance the understanding of the underlying mechanisms of alcoholic hepatitis and uncover novel targets for drug discovery and development.

InSphero AG and ETH Bio Engineering Laboratory announced the license agreement for InSphero's Akura Flow organ-on-a-chip platform.

Researchers at the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) and Chemical Biological Center (CBC) used Emulat's lung on chip technology for research on COVID-19.

Javelin Biotech and Pfizer entered a three-year development of a platform to evaluate absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) properties of small molecules on an organ-on-a-chip platform. The platform will help inform human pharmacokinetic (PK) predictions, which are often crucial measurements evaluating new drug candidates in preclinical research. This further increased the growth in the market studied.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are 4DCell, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., AxoSim Technologies LLC, BeonChip, BiomimX SRL, Cherry Biotech, CN Bio Innovations, CN Biosystems, Elveflow, Emulate, Inc., HemoShear, TissUse GmbH, uFluidix Inc., etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Organs-on-chips Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

4.2.1.2 Significant Increase in Research Funding and Venture Capital Investments for the Development of Organs-on-Chips

4.2.1.3 Technological Advancements and New Products Launches

4.2.1.4 Growing Number of Partnerships and Collaborations between Pharmaceutical Companies and Organs-on-Chips Manufacturers

4.2.1.5 Growing Need for Early Detection of Drug Toxicity to Minimize Financial Losses Due to Late Stage Drug Failure

4.2.1.6 Growing Initiatives to Increase Awareness about Organs-on-Chips Technologies

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Issues Related to the Incorporation of Organs-on-Chips Technologies Into Existing Workflows

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Drug Discovery Activities

4.2.3.2 Application of Organs-on-Chips in Oncology Research

4.2.3.3 Development of Multiple-Organs-on-A-Chip Models

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Complexity of Organs-on-Chips Models

4.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Organs-on-chips Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liver

6.3 Heart

6.4 Lung

6.5 Other Organ Types



7 Global Organs-on-chips Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug Discovery

7.3 Toxicology Research

7.4 Other Applications



8 Global Organs-on-chips Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3 Academic and Research Institutes

8.4 Other End Users



9 Global Organs-on-chips Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 4DCell

11.2 Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.

11.3 AxoSim Technologies LLC

11.4 BeonChip

11.5 BiomimX SRL

11.6 Cherry Biotech

11.7 CN Bio Innovations

11.8 CN Biosystems

11.9 Elveflow

11.10 Emulate, Inc.

11.11 HemoShear

11.12 Hurel Corporation

11.13 InSphero AG,

11.14 Kirkstall

11.15 Mesobiotech

11.16 Micronit

11.17 Mimetas B.V.

11.18 Nortis Inc.

11.19 Organovo Holdings, Inc.

11.20 SynVivo

11.21 Tara Biosystems Inc.

11.22 TissUse GmbH

11.23 uFluidix Inc.



