Global $97.69 Billion Online Gambling Market to 2025: Increasing Investment in Software and Technology and the Use of Cryptocurrencies

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Gambling Market (2020-2025) by Games, Device, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Online Gambling Market is estimated to be USD 57.11 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 97.69 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.31%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as an increase in the number of internet users followed by increasing access to data and online gambling platforms are driving the online gambling market. Besides, the growth in the number of online casinos is further accelerating the demand for the online gambling market. Further, the Increasing investment in software and technology and the use of cryptocurrencies in online gambling as payment methods are providing growth opportunities to the market.

However, factors such as rising cybercrimes and transaction fees associated with these platforms are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, legal & regulatory issues and lack of personal interaction are some key challenges in the market.



Recent Developments



LeoVegas is acquiring Expekt Nordics Ltd. from Betclic Group for around EUR 5Mn. The acquisition is aimed towards enhancing the company's brand portfolio in sports betting. - 15th March 2021

The Star Group has launched their BetStars online sports betting brand in the regulated New Jersey, in partnership with Resort Casino Hotel. 13th September 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Ltd., 888 Holdings plc., Paddy Power Betfair plc, GVC Holdings plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group, The Stars Group, The Betway Group, William Hill plc, Kindred Group, Rank Group, Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Betsson AB, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Online Gambling Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 High number of smartphone users

4.2.1.2 Increasing access to the internet and online gambling platforms

4.2.1.3 Growth in the number of live casinos around the world

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Rising cyber-crimes

4.2.2.2 Transaction Fees

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing investment in software and technology

4.2.3.2 Growth in AR/VR technology

4.2.3.3 Use of cryptocurrency in online gambling

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Legal & Regulatory Issues

4.2.4.2 Increasing addiction behaviour issues

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Online Gambling Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sports Betting

6.3 Casinos

6.4 Poker

6.5 Bingo

6.6 Others



7 Global Online Gambling Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Desktop

7.3 Mobile

7.4 Others



8 Global Online Gambling Market, By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

9.3.4 Investments & Funding



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Bet365 Group Ltd.

10.2 Betfred Ltd.

10.3 888 Holdings plc.

10.4 Paddy Power Betfair plc

10.5 GVC Holdings plc

10.6 Fortuna Entertainment Group

10.7 The Stars Group (Flutter Entertainment Plc)

10.8 The Betway Group

10.9 William Hill plc

10.10 Kindred Group

10.11 Rank Group

10.12 Hong Kong Jockey Club

10.13 Betsson AB

10.14 LeoVegas AB

10.15 Flutter Entertainment PLC

10.16 DraftKings Inc

10.17 Soft2Bet

10.18 Playzido Ltd.

10.19 BetAmerica

10.20 Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tttw7p