European Metal Cans Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

- Recyclable properties of metal cans is driving the market as making products from recycled metals uses less energy, reduces carbon emissions, and uses less water compared with using raw materials. Some metals, especially aluminum, are so profitable to recycle that companies pay people and businesses for their used metal, and according to Waste Care Corporation, recycled aluminum cans alone generate approx USD 800 million each year and in Europe companies are contributing more sustainability for recycling aluminum.

- Moreover, rise in consumer awareness concerning the application of non-carcinogenic materials in packaging and increased demand for lightweight packing is generating high growth prospects for the metal cans. As canned foods have a shelf life of up to 5 years longer compared to fresh food. The type of foods that most commonly come inside a tin can include fruits, vegetables, soups, and meat.

- However, presence of alternate packaging solutions is restraining the market to grow, as the replacement possibility of polymer-based packaging materials, including polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are witnessing a challenge in the metal can usage.



Key Market Trends

Organic Vegetable Food Cans to Witness Significant Growth



- Europe is the biggest market for canned vegetables globally, representing more than 42% of the total world imports where large importing and consuming markets such as Germany, France, United Kingdom and Denmark offer the most opportunities for exporters from developing countries.

- PROFEL is the European Association of Fruit and Vegetable Processing Industries which represents over 500 companies in 11 European countries through national associations or direct company membership. PROFEL monitors legislative developments relevant to the vegetable processing sector and provides expertise and input to legislators and decision-makers in the European Commission. For longer shelf-life they advice to use canned vegetables, as they are easy and convenient and can be purchased in handy portion sizes and come ready-peeled and prepared.

- In Europe, with increasing health awareness among the consumers, the use of cans in the vegetable packaging is increasing and government also implemented strict rules that cans must be corrosion-resistant and free from contaminants such as cadmium or Bisphenol-A (BPA).

- Although Denmark is a small scale country, both in population and in geographical size, the country has become one of the pioneers in promoting organic agriculture, and in producing and marketing organic food. The increasing use of canned organic vegetable is showing high growth y-o-y and its contributing a significant growth in the can vegetable market



Alcoholic Cans is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share



- Alcohol consumption in the European region is highest in the world, where wine is the popular form of alcoholic beverage consumed in Europe. While glass and plastic packaging have seen extensive usage for many years, metal is now becoming more mainstream in areas that are independent of its traditional market. Craft beers are primary example here as many brewers are now enlightened that metal cans do not taint the flavor of the beer within.

- The aluminium beverage can is one of the world’s most popular drinks containers and Europeans use up to 50 billion cans every year, drinking mineral water, soft drinks and alcohol/beer and the continuous improvements are taking place in the aluminium production and can manufacturing processes in Europe region.

- For instance, in Aug 2019,Novelis and Ball announced sustainable aluminium can packaging where goal is to bring light-weighting into applications. It is an essential part of Novelis’ European production system which has enough capacity to recycle every aluminium beverage can sold in the UK.

- Although the 330ml standard cans are quiet going strong in all of Europe, the 150ml, 200ml and 250ml slim cans are growing in importance for different kinds of drinks especially alcoholic drinks which increases the market growth.

- Ardagh is at the leading edge of metal packaging production, with 55 production resources across Europe. Ardagh Group provides a vast range of beverage cans in many shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the drinks market including beers, flavoured alcoholic beverages (FABs), wine,etc.

- In Europe, the second most demanded standard can size is 500ml. This size is mainly popular for beer and cider packages. In the UK, 440ml can is popular for both beer and increasingly cider. United Kingdom is the largest beverage can market in Europe, with approx 9.7 billion cans shipped each year from UK can manufacturing plants. This stats says that the growth of alcoholic consumption will increase the aluminium can market in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The competition in the European metal cans market is moderate in nature as lesser number of companies are holding high market share and with increasing growth, more companies are entering the market which leads to more rivalry in the market. Key players are Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings, Inc, etc. Recent developments in the market are -

- Sep 2019 - Berlin Packaging, the widest full-service supplier of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, announced the acquisition of Vincap B.V. & Adolfse Packaging B.V. (jointly, Vincap & Adolfse), an important packaging supplier strategically located in Utrecht, Netherlands. Vincap & Adolfse brings extensive experience in food and beverage closures and pharmaceutical packaging and well-established, customer-thrilling operations in Northern Europe.

- July 2019 - Ardagh is set to launch European-first 187ml slimline wine can, claiming it is a European first for beverage packaging. The can is designed to present and protect wine and wine-based drinks targetting a growing market of younger wine drinkers who are keen to try new varieties without committing to a full bottle or multipack.



