Flat Glass Market Size & Share Value Will Grow Above USD 188 Billion by 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Flat Glass Market By Product Type (Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Mirrored Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, and Annealed Glass), By End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar Energy, and Others), By Sales Channel (Direct, and Distributor) and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Flat Glass Market was estimated at USD 114.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 188 Billion by 2026. The global Flat Glass Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026”.

Flat Glass Market: Key Market Insights and Overview

All glasses are manufactured through a liquid state, and its shape is determined by how it is cast that is how it is made into the end product. Flat glass is formed when molten glass is molded into a thin sheet. The glass is flat, similar to sheets of paper. It is also known as sheet glass and plate glass. Glass is a critical building material that allows modern luxury high-rise living to be possible. Glass has transformed modern architecture, allowing people to enjoy panoramic views from great heights. Flat glass is one such component that is widely used. It is widely used in both industrial and scientific settings. Flat glass is used in a numerous variety of end-products, including building and windows, solar cells, windows, and windscreens. It is the second-largest segment of the European Union's glass industry. The automotive industry, as well as the building and construction industries, is major users of flat glass. Flat glass plays an important role in mitigating the effects of climate change by promoting energy conservation and lowering greenhouse gas emissions through high-performance architectural glass products. Flat glass has a wide range of end-use applications due to its importance, including healthcare, optical, aerospace, electronics, and telecommunications.

Flat Glass Market: Industry Major Market Players

Guardian Group

AGC Inc.

Sisecam Group

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Ashai Glass

Dillmeier Glass Company

PPG industries

Corning

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Cardinal Glass Industries

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Central Glass

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Vitro

S.A.B. De C.V.

CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

Increasing use in Building and Construction is driving the Growth of the Flat Glass Market

It is worth noting that aesthetics is a prominent feature of most high-end construction, and the new-age consumer is especially drawn to appearances. This is one factor that strongly favors the flat glass market, particularly over the forecast period. Because translucent and transparent glasses are in high demand due to their attractiveness and ease of use, the market for flat glass will experience rapid growth over the forecast period. It is worth noting that this is why glass is used for both industrial and consumer purposes. In recent years, the global flat glass market has expanded at a rapid pace. The use of flat glass in interior design and planning has played a significant role in driving sales throughout the global market. Furthermore, the presence of a sophisticated construction industry is extremely important for vendors operating in the global market. Flat glass is produced in both small and large-scale units, and it is subjected to a rigorous process. The availability of high-quality flat glass has resulted in an increase in global revenue. Furthermore, transparent and translucent flat glasses are among the most popular.

Developments in chemistry have also aided in increasing demand in the global flat glass market share . Producers have developed new methods of producing flat glass, which have aided in the acceleration of production. The requirement to meet the massive demand for flat glass will serve as a forerunner to market growth. The ability of the top market players in the worldwide flat glass market to reach out to new and unexplored territories will be critical. Marketing hacks have played a critical role in enhancing the market's growth dynamics. Tempered glass is an important product type that can be used in a variety of applications such as Screens, mobile Cookware, architectural parts, shower doors, and windows. The tempered product production has increased due to increased demand. For example, Tomakk Glass Partners opened its tempered glass fabrication facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, the United States, in August 2020, to meet rising demand from the commercial as well as residential segments.

Global Flat Glass Market: Growth Factors

Flat glass demand could be driven by rising disposable incomes and increased production of automobiles. It is made of vacuum insulated glass, which guarantees thermal and acoustic insulation. The market will grow due to increased demand for rooftops for aesthetic reasons and insulated glass in luxury windows cars. In the auto sector, flat glass is commonly used in the windshield, mirrors, and backlight. Flat glass demand growth could be aided by increasing use in luxury car roofs and laminated windows for superior aesthetics, as well as consumer spending in the automotive sector. Due to large-scale automotive production, technological market innovations, and demand for lightweight vehicles, industry demand will see substantial growth. Advances in the chemical industry have also aided in increasing demand for flat glass around the world. Manufacturers have devised new methods for creating flat glass, which has aided in the speeding up of production. The ability to meet the high demand for flat glass would be a leading indicator of market maturity. The willingness of the leading vendors in the global flat glass market to reach out to new and uncharted territories will be crucial. Marketing tricks have been critical in boosting the market's development dynamics.

North America is projected To Dominate the Global Flat Glass Market

Asia pacific region grabbed the maximum share of the market. Infrastructural developments in the region's developing economies are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Southeastern Asia is also one of the emerging regional markets, and countries such as the Peoples Republic of China and Japan have begun to invest in the region. Between 2000 and 2019, Japan funded approximately USD 230 billion in projects, while China invested approximately USD 155 billion in Southeast Asia infrastructure improvement. The European region is also expected to grow in the forecast period as more and more investments are taking place in a carbon-neutral lifestyle. From raw materials to production, transformation, installation, and end-of-life management, the flat glass sector has deep roots in Europe, generating economic activity and jobs throughout the continent.

Browse the full “Flat Glass Market By Product Type (Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Mirrored Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, and Annealed Glass), By End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar Energy, and Others), By Sales Channel (Direct, and Distributor) and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/flat-glass-market .

The Global Flat Glass market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Toughened Glass

Coated Glass

Mirrored Glass

Laminated Glass

Extra Clear Glass

Annealed Glass

By End Use:

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Solar Energy

Other

By Sales Channel

Direct

Distributor

